19 October 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Dimension CP-Series from PULS are cost optimised power supplies without compromising quality, reliability and performance. The most noteworthy features of the CP10.241–R1/-R2 units are their high efficiency, electronic inrush current limitation, active PFC, wide operational temperature range and small size. The units include a decoupling MOSFET for building 1+1 or n+1 redundant power supply systems.
These redundancy power supplies have a universal AC input voltage range and 24 V d.c. output, supplying up to 12 A below 45°C and derated linearly from 45°C to 70°C. They come with three connection terminal options: screw terminals, spring clamp terminals or plug connector terminals which allows replacement on an active application. The CP10.242-R2 version features an enhanced DC input voltage range.
With high immunity to transients and power surges, low electromagnetic emission, a DC-OK signal contact for remote monitoring, and a large international approval package, these units are suitable for nearly every application.
Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability 30 September 2020, Comtest
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing 30 September 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular ...
Read more...Global analysis of the solid-state battery market 30 September 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, market research firm IDTechEx has identified ...
Read more...Solar lithium storage system 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The US2000 Plus is a latest-generation lithium storage unit. Combining enhanced safety with a long service life – even when at low levels of charge on a regular basis – it meets the demanding requirements ...
Read more...1 kW programmable DC power supplies 30 September 2020, Accutronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda announced the introduction of the G1kW and GH1kW series of 1U high programmable DC power supplies. These new products further expand the GENESYS+ series, offering up to 1000 W output power ...
Read more...DC-DC converters certified for railway radio 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
In addition to the existing certificates for the compliance of EMC characteristics according to EN 50121-3-2, MTM Power can now also prove compliance with the technical regulation EMV 06 – verification ...
Read more...Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery 29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications.
When ...
Read more...LED dimming signal interface controller 29 July 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...