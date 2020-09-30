Categories

Cost optimised power supplies

19 October 2020

The Dimension CP-Series from PULS are cost optimised power supplies without compromising quality, reliability and performance. The most noteworthy features of the CP10.241–R1/-R2 units are their high efficiency, electronic inrush current limitation, active PFC, wide operational temperature range and small size. The units include a decoupling MOSFET for building 1+1 or n+1 redundant power supply systems.

These redundancy power supplies have a universal AC input voltage range and 24 V d.c. output, supplying up to 12 A below 45°C and derated linearly from 45°C to 70°C. They come with three connection terminal options: screw terminals, spring clamp terminals or plug connector terminals which allows replacement on an active application. The CP10.242-R2 version features an enhanced DC input voltage range.

With high immunity to transients and power surges, low electromagnetic emission, a DC-OK signal contact for remote monitoring, and a large international approval package, these units are suitable for nearly every application.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 462 4253
Fax: +27 11 462 4310
Email: ca@rectifier.co.za
www: www.rectifier.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Current Automation


