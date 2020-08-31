ESD testing equipment and calibration

ESD stands for electrostatic discharge, and describes the transfer of electrostatic charge between two objects. The resulting discharge from an electron imbalance may be so small that the human body cannot feel it, nevertheless it can have serious consequences. In electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, ordnance manufacturing and storage, ESD incidents can often cause material, component, or system failures, which may prove costly and sometimes even dangerous.
The importance of testing
Since static charge cannot be seen and since the human body cannot always detect or feel harmful electrostatic discharges, regular testing and monitoring is the only way of knowing for sure whether your facility is safe or at risk.
The first step is to establish an ESD Protected Area (EPA), which is essentially a cordoned-off area and controlled environment where components and devices that are vulnerable to ESD damage are safely handled. Once you have identified an EPA and the equipment required to control static within this environment, you need to establish a documented testing and monitoring system which outlines the items to be tested, as well as the frequency. It is always advisable to keep a record of all tests conducted as well as the results so that you can refer back to it if necessary.
Types of testing equipment
There are various types of testers but the following are some of the most popular ones required by almost any EPA:
• Field meters: portable static detectors that measure the static of all moving objects. This is especially useful when setting up the EPA or when working on site, and helps determine objects and areas that are generating the most static.
• Ground-check tester: this tester contains two probes that can be placed on either side of an object to measure its resistance. This is useful to determine whether you are operating with the correct ESD resistivity standards governing your industry and application.
• Footwear and wrist-strap testers: grounding forms a critical part of effective static control since movement is a major generator of static charge. Personnel grounding equipment, such as wrist straps and footwear, need to be monitored continuously while they are working directly with ESD-sensitive components.
Calibration of testing equipment
All testers need to be calibrated once a year to ensure that they are functioning within the correct test range and are compliant with ESD standards. Different industries and applications have different ESD compliance standards and so the equipment needs to measure within the correct static and resistivity ranges as well.
Full-featured Ethernet test solution 28 October 2020, Lambda Test
, Test & Measurement
VeEX recently announced the MTX150x Dual 10G Ethernet installation and maintenance handheld test set. This packet switched networks (PSN) tester covers all data rates from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps and is the ...
Read more...Clearing the Static 28 October 2020, Actum Group
, News The Importance of ESD audits
An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable ...
Read more...Real-time dashboards for remote test data access 30 September 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Tektronix announced the availability of a native integration between the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualisation for world-class, ...
Read more...Miniature SMT noise sources 31 August 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Pasternack has released a new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources that are ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters and as a source for bit ...
Read more...New digital storage oscilloscope 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking the Tektronix TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope. Affordable, compact and easy-to-use, the TBS1000C comes with enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great ...
Read more...Clearing the Static 30 September 2020, Actum Group
, News Footwear for the electrostatic protected area
An electrostatic discharge (ESD) describes the transfer of electrostatic charge between two objects caused by contact. It can cause serious damage to static-sensitive ...
Read more...Digital storage oscilloscope for STEM learning 30 September 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking the Tektronix TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope. Affordable, compact and easy to use, the TBS1000C comes with enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great ...
Read more...Rigol extends RF portfolio 30 September 2020, Coral-i Solutions
, Test & Measurement
Rigol Technologies has announced the new RSA3000N and RSA5000N Spectrum Analysers, which extend the flexibility and capability of the UltraReal platform with a new Vector Network Analyser measurement ...
Read more...RS PRO queue management system 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
The RS PRO SMART-Q queue management system is a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in ...