VeEX recently announced the MTX150x Dual 10G Ethernet installation and maintenance handheld test set. This packet switched networks (PSN) tester covers all data rates from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps and is the smallest, full-featured Ethernet test solution on the market today.
Part of the V150 handheld family of products, the new MTX150x is a highly compact field tester packed with all applicable test features found on larger traditional test sets. This includes Layer 1-4+ single and dual-port testing capabilities, all at a low cost. Given the growing interest in PON and 5G access, the MTX150x is a nice addition to the Installer, Contractor and Enterprise markets.
“Ethernet is everywhere. What started from LAN is now playing a major role in core, transport, metro and transmission network deployments. From Gigabit/multi-Gigabit Internet services, PON, R-PHY, business services, point-to-point to 5G backhaul, packet networks are the new standard for heavy lifting. Many network operators and service providers have full packet networks and should not be subjected to the burden, extra complexity and cost of multi-service test sets offering every TDM and other legacy technologies – features they don’t need or no longer deploy,” said Ricardo Torres, director of Ethernet and transport product development for VeEX.
