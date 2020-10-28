LTO batteries in mining applications
28 October 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
By Daniel Haywood, Power Extreme Technologies.
The mining industry in Africa provides numerous jobs and essential raw materials for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, critical to rebuilding economies and industry after the Covid-19 epidemic. However, the air pollution in underground mining operations is a major concern for mining companies as well as the miners working in these conditions. Mining companies spend millions of dollars annually circulating fresh air down to the mineworkers.
Some of the biggest contributors to the air pollution in mining tunnels are diesel powered vehicles and the gases and fumes released from lead-acid battery charging, for electric locomotives and other electric systems still using outdated battery technology. The worldwide push to electric zero-emission vehicles and equipment will go a long way towards solving this problem. One of the biggest challenges for the mining industry and vehicle manufacturers is the battery technology used.
Power Extreme’s LTO battery solutions answer a number of these issues. With the development of new electric excavators, locomotives, and other utility vehicles, and the drive for zero-emission and regulatory requirements to slash facilities’ carbon footprints, the LTO battery technology manufactured by Power Extreme will resolve several of the difficulties associated with older battery technologies.
Some of the problems addressed by the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) batteries are their much faster charging rate, zero emissions during charging, significantly higher cycles count in comparison to lead-acid batteries and better safety performance specifications that other lithium technologies.
By addressing the limitations of other battery technologies, the LTO batteries produced in South Africa by Power Extreme will result in a significant cost saving to the mines in terms of the money spent on circulating fresh air, regular replacement of batteries, faster turnaround between shifts because of the fast charging capabilities, less potential for chemical spills and the associated hazards and the requirement for less battery packs for electric mining vehicles.
The AfriStreme family of batteries produced by Power Extreme Technologies in South Africa can be adapted to suit a vast range of applications, both aboveground and underground.
For more information contact Power Extreme Technologies, +27 87 152 0225, daniel@powerextreme.co.za
Further reading:
Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability
30 September 2020, Comtest
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...
Read more...
Double the power output from new Tadiran battery
30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...
SABS addresses dangers of power adaptors to consumers
28 October 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The increased use of devices and appliances has resulted in the increased use of adaptors as well as adaptors-on-adaptors in South Africa. This creates a risk of fires, short circuiting and damage or ...
Read more...
Just Batteries develops Li-ion battery pack for drones
28 October 2020, Just Batteries
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The commercial market for drones is ever growing, ranging from delivering your pizza or shoes to supplying medical equipment to rural and inaccessible areas.
Just Batteries’ design, development and ...
Read more...
1200 V SiC MOSFETs
28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon-carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...
Read more...
Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing
30 September 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular ...
Read more...
Global analysis of the solid-state battery market
30 September 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, market research firm IDTechEx has identified ...
Read more...
Solar lithium storage system
30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The US2000 Plus is a latest-generation lithium storage unit. Combining enhanced safety with a long service life – even when at low levels of charge on a regular basis – it meets the demanding requirements ...
Read more...
Cost optimised power supplies
30 September 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The Dimension CP-Series from PULS are cost optimised power supplies without compromising quality, reliability and performance. The most noteworthy features of the CP10.241–R1/-R2 units are their high ...
Read more...
Low-voltage battery monitor floats into high-voltage EVs
28 October 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EV movers
If you are not already driving an electric vehicle (EV) – hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), or all-electric vehicle – chances are, you may be soon.
Range anxiety ...
Read more...