LTO batteries in mining applications

28 October 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The mining industry in Africa provides numerous jobs and essential raw materials for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, critical to rebuilding economies and industry after the Covid-19 epidemic. However, the air pollution in underground mining operations is a major concern for mining companies as well as the miners working in these conditions. Mining companies spend millions of dollars annually circulating fresh air down to the mineworkers.

Some of the biggest contributors to the air pollution in mining tunnels are diesel powered vehicles and the gases and fumes released from lead-acid battery charging, for electric locomotives and other electric systems still using outdated battery technology. The worldwide push to electric zero-emission vehicles and equipment will go a long way towards solving this problem. One of the biggest challenges for the mining industry and vehicle manufacturers is the battery technology used.

Power Extreme’s LTO battery solutions answer a number of these issues. With the development of new electric excavators, locomotives, and other utility vehicles, and the drive for zero-emission and regulatory requirements to slash facilities’ carbon footprints, the LTO battery technology manufactured by Power Extreme will resolve several of the difficulties associated with older battery technologies.

Some of the problems addressed by the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) batteries are their much faster charging rate, zero emissions during charging, significantly higher cycles count in comparison to lead-acid batteries and better safety performance specifications that other lithium technologies.

By addressing the limitations of other battery technologies, the LTO batteries produced in South Africa by Power Extreme will result in a significant cost saving to the mines in terms of the money spent on circulating fresh air, regular replacement of batteries, faster turnaround between shifts because of the fast charging capabilities, less potential for chemical spills and the associated hazards and the requirement for less battery packs for electric mining vehicles.

The AfriStreme family of batteries produced by Power Extreme Technologies in South Africa can be adapted to suit a vast range of applications, both aboveground and underground.

