Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Low insertion force SMT connectors

28 October 2020 Interconnection

RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to measure applications requiring connection to small displays, such as wearables.

The SMT LIF connectors are a wire-to-board solution to fasten wires to a printed circuit board (PCB) inside electronic equipment, quickly and reliably. Designed for flat flexible cables (FFC) as counterparts, they deliver excellent cable retention even in small sizes. They are also easy to insert even when it comes to very thin cables and their optimised design ensures good contact between mating parts.

Another important feature of the SMT LIF connectors is their nickel underplating that prevents the tin-whisker phenomenon. Made using plastic that can withstand high temperatures, the connectors are also lead-free reflow compatible, enabling great flexibility in design.

Other features include fixed metal tabs ensuring a secure product positioning on the PCB and phosphor bronze contacts offering good contact resistance, elasticity, and low wear. The SMT LIF connectors have a 1 mm pitch, 125 V a.c. working voltage, and 30 mΩ contact resistance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Follow this engineering journey of a 3D-printed boat
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
RS Components is releasing a 10-episode documentary series – titled SeaQuest – featuring members of its DesignSpark engineering community who embarked on a first-of-its-kind challenge to design, test ...

Read more...
1200 V SiC MOSFETs
28 October 2020, RS Components (SA) , Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon-carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope. The new N-channel ...

Read more...
Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace
28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...

Read more...
Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors
28 October 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...

Read more...
Grounding jumpers for management of high-power busbars
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Circuit & System Protection
RS Components (RS) has introduced Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL-certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.  ...

Read more...
New digital storage oscilloscope
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking the Tektronix TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope. Affordable, compact and easy-to-use, the TBS1000C comes with enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great ...

Read more...
Connectors for automotive applications
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...

Read more...
HMI for IoT development kit
29 July 2020, RS Components (SA) , Design Automation
Optimised for HMI development in the IoT (Internet of Things), Renesas Electronics’ RX72N Envision Kit offers a highly sophisticated and integrated platform for developing applications that require a ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Brian Andrew
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.

Read more...
High-spec, low-cost oscilloscope for industry and education
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Test & Measurement
RS Components has introduced the Tektronix TBS2000B digital storage oscilloscope, aimed at industrial design and maintenance engineers and the educational sector. A higher-specification but low-cost drop-in ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved