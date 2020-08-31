Low insertion force SMT connectors

RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to measure applications requiring connection to small displays, such as wearables.
The SMT LIF connectors are a wire-to-board solution to fasten wires to a printed circuit board (PCB) inside electronic equipment, quickly and reliably. Designed for flat flexible cables (FFC) as counterparts, they deliver excellent cable retention even in small sizes. They are also easy to insert even when it comes to very thin cables and their optimised design ensures good contact between mating parts.
Another important feature of the SMT LIF connectors is their nickel underplating that prevents the tin-whisker phenomenon. Made using plastic that can withstand high temperatures, the connectors are also lead-free reflow compatible, enabling great flexibility in design.
Other features include fixed metal tabs ensuring a secure product positioning on the PCB and phosphor bronze contacts offering good contact resistance, elasticity, and low wear. The SMT LIF connectors have a 1 mm pitch, 125 V a.c. working voltage, and 30 mΩ contact resistance.
