AEC-Q200 compliant line filters

Rugged three-phase AC filter capacitors

30 September 2020, Electrocomp , Passive Components

High-speed protectors for automotive circuits

30 September 2020, Electrocomp , Circuit & System Protection

Grounding jumpers for management of high-power busbars

31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Circuit & System Protection

Stylish new plastic enclosure family

30 September 2020, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Microthermal liquid flow sensors

29 July 2020, Electrocomp , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Industrial enclosures in stainless steel

31 August 2020, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Protection for single-cell Li-ion batteries

31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Circuit & System Protection

Li-ion battery protection package

29 July 2020, Altron Arrow , Circuit & System Protection

Multi-sensor IoT module

29 July 2020, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

DIN rail enclosures

30 June 2020, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

TDK introduced two new series of EPCOS power capacitors for AC filtering in three-phase delta connection applications. The B32375* series is designed for the low to medium power range and covers a capacitanceBourns announced the release of the AEC-Q101 compliant Model TBU-CA-Q High-Speed Protector series. These products are low-capacitance, single bidirectional high-speed protection components, constructedRS Components (RS) has introduced Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL-certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.Hammond Electronics has announced its new 1557 family. Initially available in four plan sizes, each in two heights, it is available in polycarbonate sealed to IP68 and ABS designed to meet IP66. The sizesThe SLF3x liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion represents an advancement for microthermal liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s 20-year track record in low and lowest flow rate sensing withThe IP66 EJSS family from Hammond Electronics is available in 304 or 316 grade stainless steel, supplied as standard in a natural smooth brushed finish. Sealed to IP66, the EJSS is designed for use asThe AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich batteryThe AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich batteryTDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solutionHammond Manufacturing has announced its 1597DIN family of UL94-V0 flame-retardant plastic enclosures for mounting to standard IEC/EN 60715 35 mm DIN rails for applications such as industrial control equipment,