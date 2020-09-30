AEC-Q200 compliant line filters

Bourns Magnetics Product Line is introducing the Model DR334A line filter series. These filters are constructed with a ferrite toroid core delivering compact size and high impedance over a broad frequency range to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) coming into or leaving the system.
The Model DR334A series is AEC-Q200 compliant with an operating temperature range of -40°C to +135°C. These line filters are available in a bifilar-wound configuration to reach higher common mode impedance and a sector-wound configuration to reach higher differential mode impedance at high frequencies. They are ideal for use in data, signal and low-current power line noise suppression applications in consumer, industrial and other markets.
