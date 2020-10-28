Flexible microwave absorber sheet

Withwave’s W-Absorber is a microwave absorber in thin sheet format made of a mixture of polymer resin and metal magnetic powder which is thin and flexible, excellent in terms of workability, and can be easily bonded. This absorber can suppress radiation noise of electronic devices over a wideband microwave frequency range and reduce surface current as well as surface reflection in cavity resonant applications.
The material is optimised for the commercial communications, security and defence, antenna chamber, automotive and general electronics markets. It is particularly suitable for use in the masts of ships and in walls to reduce reflections and echoes to nearby antennas and to reduce overall radar signatures by attaching to vehicles. It can be used for various applications such as anechoic chambers and medical equipment facilities.
Available in three standard sheet sizes – S1 (105 x 150 mm), S2 (150 x 210 mm), and S3 (210 x 300 mm) – W-Absorber can be used in different sizes, thicknesses and custom configurations on request. Thickness depends on the desired resonant frequency, and other resonant frequencies are available according to special request.
