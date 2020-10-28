MCUs with low-power animated display driver

28 October 2020 DSP, Micros & Memory

System developers of battery-powered and other power-conscious designs with and without LCD displays can now easily add an array of innovative features using a new line of PIC eXtreme Low Power (XLP) microcontrollers (MCUs) from Microchip Technology. Packed with 14 types of Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) that operate outside the Central Processing Unit (CPU) for power savings, the PIC24F GU and GL families feature the CIP called ‘LCD with Autonomous Animation’.

Most display applications involve a few common animations like periodically alternating between displays and blinking of pixels to indicate operation. By using the integrated LCD driver with autonomous animation, developers can offload most of these simple animation routines from the CPU, allowing animation even in doze, idle or sleep modes for optimal power savings.

To assist in quickly designing such display interfaces, the new MCUs come with MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC) support. This graphical programming environment with LCD display designer helps eliminate the meticulous and time-consuming task of mapping the pins and segments.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884 , aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





