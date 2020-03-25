Electronics workforce training courses

28 October 2020 Multimedia, Videos

IPC has launched Electronics Workforce Training courses to help electronics companies and their employees. The courses will help IPC members overcome workforce skill gap challenges with essential and value-added coursework that is curated exclusively to address the most difficult-to-fill positions in the electronics industry.

The courses were created by industry experts and educational specialists to help provide real-world knowledge and skills that frontline employees need to accomplish their tasks the right way every time. Powered by the IPC EDGE online learning management system, IPC Electronics Workforce Training courses are available in both instructor-led and self-paced online formats. These programmes can either be offered directly to employees or easily integrated into a more comprehensive company training programme.

John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO, explains more in this video: www.dataweek.co.za/*oct20-ipc

For more information visit https://training.ipc.org





