Guide to PCB solder finishes

28 October 2020 Events

The choice of solderable finishes applied to surface mount boards can have a significant effect on the assembly yield, bow and twist, misplacement, open joints and cost of the final circuit. Tin/lead and lead-free solder levelled boards are in the minority; gold, tin, silver and OSP have been growing in popularity but nothing solders like solder!

In this webinar, Bob Willis will demonstrate all the options available and how to evaluate the best surface finish for assembly. He will show some of the test methods used in production to test surface finishes, along with some of his own no-cost techniques. During the webinar delegates will see different process failure modes and be able to judge what is cosmetic and if reliability may be affected.

When: 7 December 2020 from 2:30 to 4:00 pm (UK time).

Duration: Between 60 and 90 minutes, including question and answer session.

Cost: £65.

