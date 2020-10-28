Clearing the Static

28 October 2020 News

The Importance of ESD audits

An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable areas and potentially hazardous static zones that require improvement. Ideally, it is important to cover all areas where your ESD programme is in place, which is defined as any area where ESD-sensitive components or devices are being handled.



Greg Barron.

Data collection

The first point of departure is usually data collecting; reliable past and current data records will help the auditor determine the current level of compliance and adherence to ESD standards. Are there any past reports or testing frequency logs to refer to? This is usually a reliable way to determine whether regular testing is being conducted, and how often workers are failing or passing ESD compliance tests in general.

Workstations and personnel

At Actum Group we usually start our inspections by looking for signs of untidiness and disorder. Believe it or not, an untidy work surface is a big culprit of static build-up. It is also important to remember that movement generates static; and where there is static, there is potential for an electrostatic discharge. For this reason, we focus a large portion of our attention around personnel workstations. Checklist items include grounding equipment such as wrist straps, grounding cords, ESD flooring or floor mats, ESD shoes and antistatic clothing and apparel.

Testing equipment

We also take time to review existing testing equipment and testing procedures to determine the accuracy of the data being collected and whether it meets ESD standards. Simply having a tester in place is not sufficient. Is the data reliable and are the measurement standards right for your application? In this instance, the auditor might suggest that testers be recalibrated if the readings seem faulty or out of range.

Through our static control division, Altico, Actum Group specialises in ESD control within the working environment.

Contact us on +27 11 608 3001 or sales@actum.co.za to enquire about our cleaning solutions.

Credit(s)

Actum Group





