Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

CSIR marks 75th anniversary

28 October 2020 News

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has congratulated the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for its contribution in shaping the country’s science, engineering and technology landscape.

On 5 October 2020, the CSIR marked seven and a half decades of conducting research aimed at improving the quality of life of all South Africans. The council was established through an Act of Parliament in 1945 with the organisation’s executive authority being the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

The organisation plays a significant role in supporting both the public and private sectors through directed research that is aligned with the country’s priorities, the organisation’s mandate and its science, engineering and technology competences.

Within a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, the CSIR repurposed some of its labs in support of government’s drive for a massive roll-out of testing, and is one of the leading organisations in the development of much-needed ventilators and rapid testing kits, and the tracking and tracing of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Noting this research excellence and the swift response to national duty, the Minister said the CSIR has put South Africa on the global map by leading research and technological development in the country in the past decades.

“Over the years, I have been observing, with great pride, the work that the organisation does − work that has made a huge contribution to our country. We are proud of what the CSIR has achieved in the past 75 years through science, technology, engineering and innovation. We also pay tribute to the leadership, the scientists and all the support staff who over the years, particularly since the new dispensation into our democracy, have passionately contributed to the transformation of the organisation, and are continuing to do so.”

The CSIR’s outstanding work includes the organisation’s online services, Worldnet Africa and CompuServe, that have been sold to MIH Limited to form MWEB which marked the start of commercial Internet services in South Africa. Today, the company continues to take advantage of the demand for connectivity.

The CSIR officially opened its clinical and botanical supplies unit in 1999. The facility is key in scientific studies that aim to add value to South Africa’s rich biodiversity and indigenous knowledge. It helps bridge the gap between laboratory research and clinical trials through the production of pharmaceutical grade herbal products.

The Centre for High Performance Computing affords local researchers the advantage of using massive computing power in their quest for new knowledge and application. In 2015, the centre provided a dedicated computing cluster to help the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, CERN, with two particle detector experiments.

In 2002, the CSIR made a breakthrough in biomedical stem cell technology by generating the first induced pluripotent stem cells in Africa. Scientists use these cells to study the interactions between pathogens and specific cell types in the context of African genetics.

The Biomanufacturing Industry Development Centre was established at the CSIR in 2014 to provide product and process development support to South Africa’s SMMEs that intend to produce biologicals for industrial, veterinary and human applications.

Around 2015, CSIR researchers created the first high resolution, locally calibrated national map of woody cover for South Africa, using satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) mapping with existing light detection and ranging (LIDAR) datasets derived from airborne surveys. This is valuable in monitoring South Africa’s biodiversity and clearing of alien plants.

Minister Nzimande said all these research projects conducted by the CSIR stood head and shoulders above similar organisations in the rest of Africa.

“The CSIR has been committed to pushing boundaries in our quest for excellent research, technological innovation, and industrial and scientific development. This is evident in the many sectors of our economy that you are impacting through the support you provide to government and the citizens, addressing the majority of the focus areas outlined in the National Development Plan,” he said.

For more information visit www.csir.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Coalition calls on European Commission to postpone SCIP deadline
30 September 2020 , News
A coalition of 40 industry organisations has written a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for decisive action to solve implementation issues within the EU Waste Framework ...

Read more...
Follow this engineering journey of a 3D-printed boat
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
RS Components is releasing a 10-episode documentary series – titled SeaQuest – featuring members of its DesignSpark engineering community who embarked on a first-of-its-kind challenge to design, test ...

Read more...
Mouser revamps technical resource centre
30 September 2020, TRX Electronics , News
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Electric and autonomous vehicles driving full-speed ahead
28 October 2020, Technews Publishing , News
I still can’t stop myself from doing a double-take when I hear that Tesla is rolling out a software update to add some sort of new functionality to its cars. Some of those updates are pointless show-off ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
28 October 2020 , News
South Africa • The Department of Defence (DoD) has appointed a special team, called ‘Save Denel’ to investigate Denel’s financial struggles, and the impact they might have on SA National Defence Force ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static
28 October 2020, Actum Group , News
The Importance of ESD audits An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable ...

Read more...
TRX welcomes Hannes Taute as new MD
28 October 2020, TRX Electronics , Editor's Choice, News
We delve into his background, what his plans for TRX Electronics are, and how he envisions what the future of the local electronics industry will look like.

Read more...
Diamonds are a quantum scientist’s best friend
28 October 2020 , News
Diamonds have a firm foothold in our lexicon. Their many properties often serve as superlatives for quality, clarity and hardiness. Aside from the popularity of this rare material in ornamental and decorative ...

Read more...
Würth extends online service for IC reference designs
28 October 2020 , News
As one of the leading manufacturers of electronic and electromechanical components, Würth Elektronik has been working for years with top semiconductor companies, such as Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, ...

Read more...
SA company signs anti-bacterial lighting deal
28 October 2020 , News
A South African company has clinched a deal to distribute a revolutionary lighting technology able to suppress bacteria in the air and on surfaces using a narrow spectrum of visible light. The licensing ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved