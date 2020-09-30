Würth extends online service for IC reference designs

As one of the leading manufacturers of electronic and electromechanical components, Würth Elektronik has been working for years with top semiconductor companies, such as Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, and Texas Instruments to develop reference designs to help customers accelerate their projects. Würth Elektronik offers access to this online library of more than 10 000 reference designs to support product development.

Within just a few clicks, engineers can find Würth Elektronik components recommended by the IC house to facilitate the fast and reliable development of their product. With its advanced, user-friendly interface, users can directly order unlimited free samples of over 25 000 Würth Elektronik parts associated with a reference design.

The IC reference design catalogue allows for searching by IC manufacturer or specific IC number. Extensive filtering functions and parameter selection enable engineers to find the perfect solution for their needs based on their design topologies such as buck, boost, SEPIC, as well as operating parameters such as input voltage, switching frequency, output voltage, or output current.

Würth Elektronik’s reference design catalogue is available at www.we-online.com/icref. The company also provides design resources with application notes and technical webinars in collaboration with its IC partners to further support its customers.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381 , jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com





