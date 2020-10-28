Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable

28 October 2020 Interconnection

As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band Satcom systems requiring long-lasting solutions and excellent reliability.

With superior radio frequency performance at 32 GHz, the SHF3 UF RF cable assemblies are optimised for Ka-band Satcom antenna applications. They have been qualified for aerospace applications to ensure consistently reliable performance for the duration of the life of the installation. Their flexibility provides long-term durability as well as low energy consumption when bending.

SHF3 UF features new, innovative self-lock connectors which ensure a secure connection without requiring the installation of lock-wire. The robust connectors of the SHF3 UF series withstand the vibrations experienced in aerospace applications without compromising signal performance.

SHF3 UF cable assemblies are designed and proven to withstand the constant pressurisation cycles and the harsh SWAMP (Severe Weather and Moisture Prone) environment of the aircraft.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779 , info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za

