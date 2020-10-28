Miniature 4,4 A boost converter

28 October 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The SGM6623 from SG Micro is a general-purpose, miniature boost DC-DC switching regulator with high efficiency for battery backup and standby power systems. The acceptable input voltage range is between 0,8 V and 12 V, which can be converted to a regulated 3,3 V to 13 V output voltage with efficiency as high as 90%.

The device can be used as a backup charger for systems with 1- to 4-cell batteries. It operates at a 600 kHz nominal switching frequency, allowing the use of small and low-profile inductors for compact designs. It also has several built-in protection features, such as cycle-by-cycle over-current limit, soft-start, thermal shutdown and open loop over-voltage protection.

The SGM6623 is available in an SOT-23-6 package.

