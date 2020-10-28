Buy a Fluke, get one free

Comtest, Fluke’s official South African importer, is offering one free Fluke for every Fluke purchased from any South African-based, authorised Fluke dealer. Fluke is a world leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of electrical and industrial test, measurement and diagnostic electronic test equipment. The promotion is valid until 31 December 2020. For further information about the offer, view the video at https://youtu.be/sb08c2pC7jA and go to Comtest’s website (www.comtest.co.za) for terms and conditions.
Online Ohm’s law calculator from Mouser 28 October 2020
The famous Ohm’s law states that the current flowing through a circuit is proportional to the voltage applied across both points. Mouser Electronics’ online Ohm’s law calculator saves engineers time by ...
Mouser revamps technical resource centre 30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...
Electronics news digest 28 October 2020
• The Department of Defence (DoD) has appointed a special team, called ‘Save Denel’ to investigate Denel’s financial struggles, and the impact they might have on SA National Defence Force ...
Clearing the Static 28 October 2020, Actum Group
An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable ...
TRX welcomes Hannes Taute as new MD 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
We delve into his background, what his plans for TRX Electronics are, and how he envisions what the future of the local electronics industry will look like.