Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Buy a Fluke, get one free

28 October 2020 News

Comtest, Fluke’s official South African importer, is offering one free Fluke for every Fluke purchased from any South African-based, authorised Fluke dealer. Fluke is a world leader in the manufacture, distribution and service of electrical and industrial test, measurement and diagnostic electronic test equipment. The promotion is valid until 31 December 2020. For further information about the offer, view the video at https://youtu.be/sb08c2pC7jA and go to Comtest’s website (www.comtest.co.za) for terms and conditions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Online Ohm’s law calculator from Mouser
28 October 2020 , News
The famous Ohm’s law states that the current flowing through a circuit is proportional to the voltage applied across both points. Mouser Electronics’ online Ohm’s law calculator saves engineers time by ...

Read more...
Major update to GNSS firewall software strengthens protection
28 October 2020, Comtest , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Critical infrastructure systems including power utilities, financial services, mobile networks and transportation rely on Global Positioning System (GPS)-delivered timing to ensure ongoing operations. ...

Read more...
Coalition calls on European Commission to postpone SCIP deadline
30 September 2020 , News
A coalition of 40 industry organisations has written a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for decisive action to solve implementation issues within the EU Waste Framework ...

Read more...
Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability
30 September 2020, Comtest , Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...

Read more...
Follow this engineering journey of a 3D-printed boat
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
RS Components is releasing a 10-episode documentary series – titled SeaQuest – featuring members of its DesignSpark engineering community who embarked on a first-of-its-kind challenge to design, test ...

Read more...
Mouser revamps technical resource centre
30 September 2020, TRX Electronics , News
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Electric and autonomous vehicles driving full-speed ahead
28 October 2020, Technews Publishing , News
I still can’t stop myself from doing a double-take when I hear that Tesla is rolling out a software update to add some sort of new functionality to its cars. Some of those updates are pointless show-off ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
28 October 2020 , News
South Africa • The Department of Defence (DoD) has appointed a special team, called ‘Save Denel’ to investigate Denel’s financial struggles, and the impact they might have on SA National Defence Force ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static
28 October 2020, Actum Group , News
The Importance of ESD audits An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable ...

Read more...
TRX welcomes Hannes Taute as new MD
28 October 2020, TRX Electronics , Editor's Choice, News
We delve into his background, what his plans for TRX Electronics are, and how he envisions what the future of the local electronics industry will look like.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved