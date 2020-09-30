Online Ohm’s law calculator from Mouser

28 October 2020 News

The famous Ohm’s law states that the current flowing through a circuit is proportional to the voltage applied across both points. Mouser Electronics’ online Ohm’s law calculator saves engineers time by making it easy to quickly find necessary values.

After entering any two known values of a circuit at (www.mouser.co.za/technical-resources/conversion-calculators/ohms-law-calculator), engineers can easily determine the remaining values at the click of a button, saving precious time in the design process.

Even better, the calculator can help engineers make conversions using Watts’ law, calculating power, current, voltage or resistance. Additionally, the calculator page includes a printable conversion chart for handy reference.

Mouser's free Technical Resource Centre includes an extensive lineup of online calculators designed to help engineers of all skill levels to save time figuring out anything from power conversion computations to resistor colour codes.

To see all of Mouser’s conversion calculators, go to www.mouser.com/technical-resources/conversion-calculators. To learn more about the technical resources Mouser offers, visit www.mouser.com/technical-resources, or click Technical Resources in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.





