Antennas from Linx available from RS

RS Components is now stocking a comprehensive range of antennas from wireless technology specialist, Linx Technologies. Linx, headquartered in Oregon, USA, produces antennas that enable design engineers to integrate wireless connectivity easily into a variety of IoT applications, from industrial automation through to predictive maintenance and remote monitoring.
The full Linx range of products suits multiple use cases, frequencies, and operating conditions. It is a great fit for cellular, WLAN/Wi-Fi, ISM, LPWA, GNSS and Remote Control System (RCS) applications requiring reliable wireless connectivity, from factory and workplace automation through to wearables.
The Linx range available from RS comprises telemetry antennas, Wi-Fi antennas, 5G antennas, and GNSS chips, ranging from surface-mount chips through to larger, ruggedised external antennas.
