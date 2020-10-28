RTLS tag module for real-time positioning

Inpixon announced the launch of its newest smart tag module, the swarm bee LE V3, supporting a range of indoor and outdoor location applications including real-time location systems (RTLS).
This is the first new product release following Inpixon’s recent acquisition of nanotron, a company named by MarketsandMarkets as one of the vendors dominating the global UWB (Ultra Wideband) market along with Apple, Samsung, Decawave, NXP Semiconductors and others. The fast-growing location-based services (LBS) and RTLS market is projected by MarketsandMarkets to grow from $17,8 billion in 2020 to $39,2 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17,1%.
The swarm bee LE V3 is a miniaturised radio transceiver module that can easily be embedded into small tags that transmit a signal allowing them to be located in real time. These tags can be built into wearable IoT devices – everything from wristbands and visitor badges to belt clips and mining helmets – or they can be integrated into tags that are affixed to assets such as heavy mining equipment, forklifts, pallets, hospital ventilators or theft-prone items. As part of a location intelligence system, the smart tags help enable a wide range of use cases including asset tracking, worker safety, proximity alerts, visitor management, vehicle collision avoidance and more.
“We have tens of thousands of our swarm bee tag modules already deployed, and we believe this new V3 model will be a great choice for existing and new integrators and OEMs who are looking for a versatile, reliable, quick-to-market smart tag solution,” said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. “It already includes an on-board microcontroller unit (MCU), nanoLOC Chirp 2,4 GHz transceiver, universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART), 3D accelerometer and temperature sensors, and a common API set. Our partners can simply add their choice of housing, antenna and power source, and they’ve got a finished product without having to write firmware or to deal with RF design or low-level chip drivers.”
