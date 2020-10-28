Connectivity for IoT Devices with SoftSIM platform

IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to many locations throughout the world.

Connectivity is becoming challenging. Once connected, issues such as weak signal coverage, SIM-to-hardware compatibility and prolonged technical support are often typical. Cellular connectivity has become more and more complicated due to the large variety of applications and wireless networks.

Links Field Networks, a global leading SoftSIM provider, cooperates with mainstream carriers to offer global connectivity, remote SIM provisioning (RSP) SM/SR platform and DCP (device connectivity platform) in one solution. SoftSIM with IMSI is embedded into the device during manufacturing.

This one-stop SIM solution can enable connectivity for device vendors to deploy devices regardless of location or application. Selection for the most appropriate network is optimised based on usage and availability. Links Field’s RSP platform enables changing of profiles when necessary, while the DCP platform provides graphical dashboard and APIs. Device vendors can manage, monitor and control their SIMs plus related data usage in real time.

Links Field Networks offers a rich firmware development experience in different IoT hardware platforms besides SoftSIM and DCP. It has integrated SoftSIM into mainstream 2G/3G/4G cellular chipset and modules, ensuring a turnkey solution for partners to shorten their deployment time for global connectivity.

