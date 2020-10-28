Connectivity for IoT Devices with SoftSIM platform

IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to many locations throughout the world.
Connectivity is becoming challenging. Once connected, issues such as weak signal coverage, SIM-to-hardware compatibility and prolonged technical support are often typical. Cellular connectivity has become more and more complicated due to the large variety of applications and wireless networks.
Links Field Networks, a global leading SoftSIM provider, cooperates with mainstream carriers to offer global connectivity, remote SIM provisioning (RSP) SM/SR platform and DCP (device connectivity platform) in one solution. SoftSIM with IMSI is embedded into the device during manufacturing.
This one-stop SIM solution can enable connectivity for device vendors to deploy devices regardless of location or application. Selection for the most appropriate network is optimised based on usage and availability. Links Field’s RSP platform enables changing of profiles when necessary, while the DCP platform provides graphical dashboard and APIs. Device vendors can manage, monitor and control their SIMs plus related data usage in real time.
Links Field Networks offers a rich firmware development experience in different IoT hardware platforms besides SoftSIM and DCP. It has integrated SoftSIM into mainstream 2G/3G/4G cellular chipset and modules, ensuring a turnkey solution for partners to shorten their deployment time for global connectivity.
RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levels ...
Read more...Antennas from Linx available from RS 28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS Components is now stocking a comprehensive range of antennas from wireless technology specialist, Linx Technologies. Linx, headquartered in Oregon, USA, produces antennas that enable design engineers ...
Read more...The difference between RF limiters and attenuators 28 October 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Both RF limiters and attenuators reduce the power of an RF signal. However, they do so in different ways that are key to understanding their use. These components are often used to protect sensitive RF ...
Read more...RTLS tag module for real-time positioning 28 October 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Inpixon announced the launch of its newest smart tag module, the swarm bee LE V3, supporting a range of indoor and outdoor location applications including real-time location systems (RTLS).
This is ...
Read more...Antenna selection and design for small IoT devices 28 October 2020, Avnet Abacus
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
IoT devices are typically small and often have a severely limited power budget to operate for long periods from a small energy source such as a primary coin cell. While careful selection of ICs and modules, ...
Read more...Flexible microwave absorber sheet 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Withwave’s W-Absorber is a microwave absorber in thin sheet format made of a mixture of polymer resin and metal magnetic powder which is thin and flexible, excellent in terms of workability, and can be ...
Read more...Bluetooth module for advanced applications 28 October 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced the NORA-B1 Bluetooth module, the newest member of its short-range radio portfolio. Based on Nordic Semiconductor’s latest nRF5340 Bluetooth low energy chipset – the first to host a powerful ...
Read more...SIMcontrol leads the way in African SIM management 28 October 2020, Flickswitch
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Managing data SIMs deployed across several African countries can be tricky for companies that operate across the continent. SIMcontrol is a revolutionary offering from Flickswitch, providing companies ...
Read more...Scalable end-to-end security platform for LPWA IoT 28 October 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the commercial launch of its IoT Security-as-a-Service offering. Available on both the u-blox SARA-R4 and SARA-R5 series of LTE-M cellular IoT modules, this innovative solution makes ...