Otto Wireless Solutions’ evolution into a wireless connectivity powerhouse

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Otto Wireless Solutions, established in 2010, has gradually evolved into a South African powerhouse of industrial wireless connectivity, offering solutions which cover multiple industries with its suite of complementary products and exceptional technical support to back it up.

2020, and the challenges it has brought, has not halted this growth, as the company has added two key product lines – RAD and Gemalto – to complete its ‘terminals’ product offering.

Otto Wireless Solutions positioned itself well in the industry several years ago, having identified the need to offer finished products, as more and more clients took the decision to concentrate their efforts on offering services, and sought out reliable, ready-to-deploy connectivity devices. The successful introduction of the Wlink product offering into the local market led to Otto Wireless Solutions establishing itself as a serious role-player in the finished goods market.













The success of the Wlink brand, and the establishment of Otto Wireless Solutions as a specialist in the field, opened the door to successful negotiations with RAD during 2020. High-end products like the Secflow-1V are already ICASA approved and available, offering customers edge computing in addition to wireless connectivity. Applications such as video surveillance, wireless connectivity, fibre routing, failover, local edge computing, control of I/O or RS-232/RS-485 ports can now all be integrated into one product, removing the need for separate DVR, PLC, router, etc. The security and approvals of the high-end RAD offering also lends the products to banking, medical and high-security infrastructure at both the device (such as ATMs) and the operational level (for example the back-end switching for banks), along with the necessary SLAs to accommodate the customer requirements for this industry.

With the Wlink portfolio handling the ‘mid-level’ requirements, and encroaching on high-end with the addition of its gigabit routers with limited edge computing and storage capability, the only remaining vertical market segment which remained unfulfilled by Otto Wireless Solutions’ product offering was the basic- to mid-level, where customers require basic modem functionality, with the ability to program devices to retain connectivity, as well as similarly capable routers.

Having looked at a number of product offerings from a number of vendors, Gemalto’s offering, coupled with the local technical support, was a perfect fit to fulfil this requirement. Whether a customer requires basic connectivity to a legacy piece of equipment (for example generators, solar panel controllers, etc.), or requires routing capability, the addition of the Gemalto product range rounds off Otto Wireless Solutions’ offering and ensures all customer requirements can be met with the appropriate product.

Adding to the industrial portfolio is TP-Link, with a rich family of business products, such as switches and Wi-Fi extenders. These products can be used in conjunction with the above industrial devices to cover the customer’s entire connectivity requirements.

All of these wireless connectivity products share a common challenge, in that they are all reliant on the quality of the incoming signal from a service provider. This is where Otto Wireless Solutions delivers the final piece of the puzzle, by providing a broad range of antennas. Whether a customer needs indoor, outdoor, vandal resistant, or internal antennas, Otto Wireless Solutions has positioned itself as one of South Africa’s largest suppliers of high-quality and affordable antennas, ensuring that regardless of the products a customers selects, they will have the best possible signal available to them, and remain connected. The flagship antenna family is the Ottenna range, which is well accepted in the industry as being exceptionally well-priced, high-quality outdoor antennas, capped off with the latest 5G product.

Whether you need basic connectivity or high-end connectivity, you will always need reliable connectivity. This is where Otto Wireless Solutions’ strength lies, and its customer-centric approach, coupled with local technical expertise and knowledge, has earned it an unrivalled and constantly growing reputation as a South African industrial wireless connectivity powerhouse.

