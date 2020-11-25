Nordic supports development of Amazon Sidewalk devices
25 November 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor is cooperating with Amazon to develop Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) solutions for Amazon Sidewalk.
Amazon Sidewalk is a neighbourhood network designed to help customer devices work better both at home and beyond the front door. Operated by Amazon at no charge to customers, Sidewalk helps simplify new device setup, extends the working range of low-bandwidth devices, and helps devices stay online and up to date even if they are outside the range of their home Wi-Fi.
Equipped with multiple layers of security and privacy, the technology is based on a new protocol operating in the 900 MHz band. Amazon Sidewalk can extend the working range of many smart home applications to up to one kilometre, allowing consumers to position smart devices in places that the home wireless network previously failed to reach. For example, the 900 MHz technology could extend connectivity to a smart collar that could inform a dog owner that their pet has crossed the property boundary. Amazon Sidewalk will support Bluetooth LE to complement the protocol using the 900 MHz band to provide greater connectivity.
Nordic is collaborating with Amazon to ensure it can offer customers development support for Nordic’s Bluetooth LE solutions when used with Amazon Sidewalk technology.
Nordic’s support for Amazon Sidewalk follows on from the company’s cooperation with Amazon Common Software (ACS), a platform to help accelerate the development of smart home and other wireless products. Nordic Semiconductor intends to provide and maintain a Device Porting Kit (DPK) for its wireless chips that allows them to be easily and natively integrated into ACS as one of its reference platforms.
