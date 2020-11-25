4G USB device gateway makes IoT retrofitting easy

25 November 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As 2G and 3G networks phase out around the world, the Cinterion DGL61-W USB Device Gateway offers a simple and powerful solution for retrofitting existing IoT applications while providing seamless evolution to LTE Cat. 1. The innovative USB 2.0 dongle provides out-of-the-box 4G connectivity with 2G/3G fallback for global coverage from a single SKU (stock-keeping unit).
In addition, power over USB ensures a long lifespan, while a built-in antenna and optional wall mounting provide simple installation and enhanced RF performance. With its rugged industrial design, extended temperature ranges and optimised speeds up to 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink, the Cinterion DGL61-W is ideal for vending, kiosks, digital signage, payment terminals, ATMs and eHealth applications.
Simple and reliable USB LTE Cat. 1 technology quickly connects industrial applications with very little integration or approval effort. It provides a fast and effective method to update legacy equipment, providing a bridge to evolving IoT technologies and capabilities.
Built-in Thales remote lifecycle management services ensure the gateway is up to date, and allows remote configuration and connectivity diagnostics for the lifetime of the device, no matter where it is deployed.
An optional eSIM (embedded SIM) that cannot be removed or tampered with strengthens security. Additionally, it authenticates devices, encrypts data and with Thales’s subscription management solution, it securely manages connections to cellular networks across the lifecycle of the device.
A powerful Java ME 3.2 embedded system offers enhanced processing power, smooth and fast integration with applications and easy and secure device maintenance. This provides a proven security concept and on-device debugging, as well as multi-threading programming and program execution.
