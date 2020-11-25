LoRa module for numerous use case

The RAK4270 LoRa module from RAKwireless includes an STM32L071 microcontroller and an SX1262 LoRa chip, which supports eight spreading factors (SF5 - SF12) and signal bandwidth that can be adjusted between 7,8 kHz and 500 kHz. It has ultra-low power consumption of 1,5 µA in sleep mode, but in transmit mode, it can reach a maximum output power of 22 dBm. As a receiver, it can achieve a sensitivity of -138 dBm.

The module complies with the LoRaWAN 1.0.2 protocol, so it can be used for implementing LoRa networks or LoRa point-to-point communications. The module is suitable for various applications that require long-range data acquisition and low power consumption, such as smart meters, supply chain and logistics tracking, agricultural sensors, and smart cities.

This module is designed to be controlled by an external controller through its UART interface by sending a set of AT commands. These AT commands control not only the state of the module but also set the LoRaWAN communication parameters and payloads.

