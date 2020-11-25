GNSS module with dead reckoning and RTK

25 November 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Featuring a concurrent multi-constellation GNSS receiver on dual GNSS bands with an integrated 6-axis sensor, fusion with RTK (real-time kinematics) and dead-reckoning algorithms, Quectel’s LC29D can achieve sub-metre level positioning accuracy under open-sky environments.
It can work on L1 and L5 bands for GPS, Galileo and QZSS satellites, L1 band for GLONASS and BeiDou satellites as well as L5 band for IRNSS satellites. This greatly increases the number of satellites involved in tracking and positioning, significantly reducing the multipath effect caused by tall buildings in urban environments, and improving positioning accuracy.
The device’s on-board LNAs (low-noise amplifiers) and SAW (surface acoustic wave) filters serve to ensure better positioning in weak signal areas andother harsh environments. Coupled with advanced low-power management, this enables low-power GNSS sensing and positioning determination and makes the module an ideal solution for power-sensitive and battery-powered systems.
Due to its low power consumption and high performance, the LC29D has become a popular selection for real-time tracking systems (vehicle, people and asset tracking), and sharing-economy applications.
