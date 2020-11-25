Antenova adds high-performer to its 5G antennas

25 November 2020

Antenova has added a high-performing 5G SMD design to its array of 5G antennas. The brand new Lepida SR4L054 is a wideband antenna in surface-mount form, designed to achieve high efficiency and performance right across the spectrum from 600 MHz to 3800 MHz.

Lepida operates across the cellular bands B71 (617-698 MHz), LTE 700, GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900, WCDMA2100, B40 (2300-2400 MHz), B7 (2500-2690 MHz), and B78 (3300-3800 MHz). The antenna is linearly polarised and has been designed to ensure excellent co-planarity.

Antenova has built Lepida for the more demanding applications in 5G, 4G and LTE where antenna performance and reliability make a difference. In particular, it is designed for wireless devices in the automotive sector, aerospace and UAV, smart metering applications, remote control and 5G routers.

The antenna is the latest addition to Antenova’s range, which offers a wide choice of embedded antennas covering 5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS/GPS frequencies.

