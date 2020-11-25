Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Battle-tested power and data hubs

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Ruggedised soldier-worn electronics have revolutionised mission effectiveness, but the ongoing evolution of Digitally Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) missions, including precision targeting, ground and air radio communications, real-time video downlink, GPS/navigation and personal area network computing, has added significant mission weight to the dismounted soldier ensemble.

Battery power management for this broad range of electronic gear is a significant challenge in terms of mission time, weight and supply logistics. The Glenair STAR-PAN data hub and power distribution system enables soldiers – particularly in Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) roles – to make the most of C4ISR devices, improving situational awareness, surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance while optimising power monitoring, conditioning and distribution performance.

Importantly, all STARPAN technologies – from the high-density, NATO standard Mighty Mouse quick-disconnect connectors and cables to the low-pro le hub enclosure itself – are designed for optimal size, weight, power, and ruggedised Mil-Spec performance with battle-tested environmental and EMC sealing and shielding.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779, info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Fax: +27 12 661 6497
Email: sales@hiconnex.co.za
www: www.hiconnex.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hiconnex


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable
28 October 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...

Read more...
Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace
28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...

Read more...
Low insertion force SMT connectors
28 October 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to ...

Read more...
Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors
28 October 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...

Read more...
Connectors for automotive applications
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...

Read more...
Connectors for automotive applications
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...

Read more...
Modify a connector? It may be easier than you think
30 September 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
It happens all the time. We’re online with a designer and we’re looking at a connector in our picture search. He says “I need a connector that looks just like this one, but …” and then he goes on to explain ...

Read more...
Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors
31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...

Read more...
Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey
31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...

Read more...
Terminal assemblies and pins
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved