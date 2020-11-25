Battle-tested power and data hubs

Ruggedised soldier-worn electronics have revolutionised mission effectiveness, but the ongoing evolution of Digitally Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) missions, including precision targeting, ground and air radio communications, real-time video downlink, GPS/navigation and personal area network computing, has added significant mission weight to the dismounted soldier ensemble.
Battery power management for this broad range of electronic gear is a significant challenge in terms of mission time, weight and supply logistics. The Glenair STAR-PAN data hub and power distribution system enables soldiers – particularly in Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) roles – to make the most of C4ISR devices, improving situational awareness, surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance while optimising power monitoring, conditioning and distribution performance.
Importantly, all STARPAN technologies – from the high-density, NATO standard Mighty Mouse quick-disconnect connectors and cables to the low-pro le hub enclosure itself – are designed for optimal size, weight, power, and ruggedised Mil-Spec performance with battle-tested environmental and EMC sealing and shielding.
