Compact, robust cable connectors with high mating reliability

25 November 2020 Interconnection

ERNI is expanding its robust and versatile range of MiniBridge (1,27 mm pitch) and MaxiBridge (2,54 mm) cable-to-board connector range with the MicroBridge family in a 1,27 mm pitch, which is currently available in a single-row version. Pin counts from 2 to 20 are possible.

Despite the small pitch of 1,27 mm, which makes it ideal for use in small installation spaces, the MicroBridge can withstand harsh environmental conditions with vibrations or shock loads, as well as high temperatures of up to 150°C. This is ensured, among other things, by the latching mechanism on both sides and the high temperature resistance. The housing, latching mechanism and the solder clips of the male connectors absorb mechanical stress and resist high shock and vibration loads.

The MicroBridge is available as a single-row male connector in straight and angled SMT versions, and is supplied in tape-on-reel packaging for swift assembly. The single-row female connectors are available as insulation displacement versions (IDC). They are currently available with a 90° cable outlet. The connectors are all qualified according to international standards.

For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001, sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za


