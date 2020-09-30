Compact, robust cable connectors with high mating reliability
25 November 2020
Interconnection
ERNI is expanding its robust and versatile range of MiniBridge (1,27 mm pitch) and MaxiBridge (2,54 mm) cable-to-board connector range with the MicroBridge family in a 1,27 mm pitch, which is currently available in a single-row version. Pin counts from 2 to 20 are possible.
Despite the small pitch of 1,27 mm, which makes it ideal for use in small installation spaces, the MicroBridge can withstand harsh environmental conditions with vibrations or shock loads, as well as high temperatures of up to 150°C. This is ensured, among other things, by the latching mechanism on both sides and the high temperature resistance. The housing, latching mechanism and the solder clips of the male connectors absorb mechanical stress and resist high shock and vibration loads.
The MicroBridge is available as a single-row male connector in straight and angled SMT versions, and is supplied in tape-on-reel packaging for swift assembly. The single-row female connectors are available as insulation displacement versions (IDC). They are currently available with a 90° cable outlet. The connectors are all qualified according to international standards.
Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable 28 October 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...
Read more...Clearing the Static 28 October 2020, Actum Group
, News ESD training and compliance
According to Desco Industries, electrostatic discharge (ESD) can change the electrical characteristics of a semiconductor device, degrading or destroying it entirely. ESD ...
Read more...ESD testing equipment and calibration 28 October 2020, Actum Group
, Test & Measurement
ESD stands for electrostatic discharge, and describes the transfer of electrostatic charge between two objects. The resulting discharge from an electron imbalance may be so small that the human body cannot ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace 28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...
Read more...Low insertion force SMT connectors 28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to ...
Read more...Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...
Read more...Clearing the Static 28 October 2020, Actum Group
, News The Importance of ESD audits
An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme. Before you invest money in new ESD equipment, an ESD audit will help you identify vulnerable ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...
Read more...Clearing the Static 30 September 2020, Actum Group
, News Footwear for the electrostatic protected area
An electrostatic discharge (ESD) describes the transfer of electrostatic charge between two objects caused by contact. It can cause serious damage to static-sensitive ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications 30 September 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...