Power connector for heavy-duty EV applications

Amphenol Industrial Operations now offers a medium amperage connection system that is rated up to 120 A of continuous current.
The ePower-Lite 5,7 mm has an operating voltage of 600 V a.c./800 V d;.c. Used to connect PTC/AC to DC and related control boxes, including power distribution units (PDU), this 2-pole connector features HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.
Designed for use in electric vehicles (EV), hybrid and pure EV heavy equipment, these robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide both weight and space savings in vehicle architecture, and are built to meet the demanding needs of medium amperage applications. They incorporate 5,7 mm terminals with Amphenol’s patented R4 RADSOK technology to achieve higher current ratings, lower insertion forces and lower temperature rise and contact resistance. Due to the low insertion force, no mechanical assistance is required.
These touch-proof connectors are RoHS compliant and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePowerLite can be mated a minimum of 100 times. This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.
