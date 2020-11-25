Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

High-power grounding jumpers

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers provide for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.

The jumpers are effective for the distribution, control and conditioning of power in data centre, commercial vehicle and industrial applications. They protect operators and equipment from electrostatic discharge (ESD), directing electric current to safe ground.

“While many grounding jumper manufacturers claim they meet UL standards, they do not have certification,” said Brett Larrett, portfolio manager, Electronic Connectors at RS Components. “For example, the crimp may not be of high enough quality, which would negatively impact on grounding performance.”

Triton grounding jumpers have fused terminations which provide 93% solid termination throughout compression, giving them rugged connectivity, reduced thermal resistance and increased pull-out strength.

They can also manage currents as high as 150 A – if lightning strikes, the current is quickly and safely brought to ground. Customised versions are available upon request in various lengths and terminations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable
28 October 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...

Read more...
Follow this engineering journey of a 3D-printed boat
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA) , News
RS Components is releasing a 10-episode documentary series – titled SeaQuest – featuring members of its DesignSpark engineering community who embarked on a first-of-its-kind challenge to design, test ...

Read more...
1200 V SiC MOSFETs
28 October 2020, RS Components (SA) , Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon-carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope. The new N-channel ...

Read more...
Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace
28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...

Read more...
Low insertion force SMT connectors
28 October 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to ...

Read more...
Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors
28 October 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...

Read more...
Grounding jumpers for management of high-power busbars
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Circuit & System Protection
RS Components (RS) has introduced Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL-certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.  ...

Read more...
New digital storage oscilloscope
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking the Tektronix TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope. Affordable, compact and easy-to-use, the TBS1000C comes with enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great ...

Read more...
Connectors for automotive applications
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...

Read more...
HMI for IoT development kit
29 July 2020, RS Components (SA) , Design Automation
Optimised for HMI development in the IoT (Internet of Things), Renesas Electronics’ RX72N Envision Kit offers a highly sophisticated and integrated platform for developing applications that require a ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved