High-power grounding jumpers

Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers provide for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.
The jumpers are effective for the distribution, control and conditioning of power in data centre, commercial vehicle and industrial applications. They protect operators and equipment from electrostatic discharge (ESD), directing electric current to safe ground.
“While many grounding jumper manufacturers claim they meet UL standards, they do not have certification,” said Brett Larrett, portfolio manager, Electronic Connectors at RS Components. “For example, the crimp may not be of high enough quality, which would negatively impact on grounding performance.”
Triton grounding jumpers have fused terminations which provide 93% solid termination throughout compression, giving them rugged connectivity, reduced thermal resistance and increased pull-out strength.
They can also manage currents as high as 150 A – if lightning strikes, the current is quickly and safely brought to ground. Customised versions are available upon request in various lengths and terminations.
