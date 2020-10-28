Vertical launch RF coaxial connectors

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Withwave’s range of vertical launch connectors is specially designed for solderless vertical PCB launch on test and measurement boards in RF/microwave applications. These connectors have advantageous electrical transition performance up to 110 GHz, as well as reducing installation time by eliminating soldering.

Available in a variety of types – both male and female – the product lineup extends from DC to 26,5 GHz (SMA), 40 GHz (2,92 mm), 50 GHz (2,4 mm), 67 GHz (1,85 mm), and 110 GHz (1,0 mm). The connectors exhibit a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of less than 1,3 for the 1,85 mm type and less than 1,6 for the 1,0 mm type.

To assist in design-in, 3D models (STEP files) are available for mechanical layout, and ANSYS HFSS models (version 17.0 or newer) are provided for 3D electromagnetic simulation.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466 , sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





