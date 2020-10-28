Vertical launch RF coaxial connectors

Withwave’s range of vertical launch connectors is specially designed for solderless vertical PCB launch on test and measurement boards in RF/microwave applications. These connectors have advantageous electrical transition performance up to 110 GHz, as well as reducing installation time by eliminating soldering.
Available in a variety of types – both male and female – the product lineup extends from DC to 26,5 GHz (SMA), 40 GHz (2,92 mm), 50 GHz (2,4 mm), 67 GHz (1,85 mm), and 110 GHz (1,0 mm). The connectors exhibit a voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) of less than 1,3 for the 1,85 mm type and less than 1,6 for the 1,0 mm type.
To assist in design-in, 3D models (STEP files) are available for mechanical layout, and ANSYS HFSS models (version 17.0 or newer) are provided for 3D electromagnetic simulation.
Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable 28 October 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...
Read more...RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levels ...
Read more...Interconnect solutions for military and aerospace 28 October 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The military and aerospace (Mil/Aero) world utilises products in harsh conditions, and the products must be able to properly perform. Because of this, many Mil/Aero manufacturers typically use full MIL-Spec ...
Read more...Low insertion force SMT connectors 28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components is now stocking a new range of SMT, low insertion force (LIF) connectors from Würth Elektronik. Leveraging low-profile, lightweight, and secure and removable connection, they are made to ...
Read more...Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...
Read more...Flexible microwave absorber sheet 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Withwave’s W-Absorber is a microwave absorber in thin sheet format made of a mixture of polymer resin and metal magnetic powder which is thin and flexible, excellent in terms of workability, and can be ...
Read more...High-reliability screening for PPI’s capacitors 30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Passive Components
As typical electrical tests may not detect internal flaws such as voids, cracks, delaminations and electrode discontinuities, which can lead to latent and/or catastrophic failures in high-power applications, ...
Read more...Voltage tuneable notch filter bank 30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on ...
Read more...New GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers 31 August 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
MACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide ...
Read more...Connectors for automotive applications 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets ...