High power-density TVS diodes

25 November 2020 Circuit & System Protection

Today’s modern high power-density electronics are more vulnerable to electrical stresses than ever due to component miniaturisation. High-demand, scalable electronics such as smart meters require highly reliable circuit protection. These devices are connected directly to the landline, where lightning strikes are a permanent source for excessive voltage surges.

The 1.0SMBJ series from Diotec is a high power-density and compact transient voltage suppressor (TVS), optimised to protect vulnerable electronics from high-voltage transients. The 1.0SMBJ series includes the following features: DO-214AA/SMB package, 1000 W peak pulse power at 10/1000 µs waveforms, standoff voltage from 5,0 V to 120 V, breakdown voltage from 6,4 V to 133 V, and is offered in uni- and bi-directional versions.

For more information contact Callie Lombard, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083 , callie@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za

