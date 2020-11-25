High power-density TVS diodes

Today’s modern high power-density electronics are more vulnerable to electrical stresses than ever due to component miniaturisation. High-demand, scalable electronics such as smart meters require highly reliable circuit protection. These devices are connected directly to the landline, where lightning strikes are a permanent source for excessive voltage surges.
The 1.0SMBJ series from Diotec is a high power-density and compact transient voltage suppressor (TVS), optimised to protect vulnerable electronics from high-voltage transients. The 1.0SMBJ series includes the following features: DO-214AA/SMB package, 1000 W peak pulse power at 10/1000 µs waveforms, standoff voltage from 5,0 V to 120 V, breakdown voltage from 6,4 V to 133 V, and is offered in uni- and bi-directional versions.
AEC-Q200 compliant line filters 28 October 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns Magnetics Product Line is introducing the Model DR334A line filter series. These filters are constructed with a ferrite toroid core delivering compact size and high impedance over a broad frequency ...
Read more...SPST RF switch for high-performance aperture tuning 30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This device ...
Read more...High-speed protectors for automotive circuits 30 September 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns announced the release of the AEC-Q101 compliant Model TBU-CA-Q High-Speed Protector series. These products are low-capacitance, single bidirectional high-speed protection components, constructed ...
Read more...Grounding jumpers for management of high-power busbars 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Circuit & System Protection
RS Components (RS) has introduced Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL-certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.
...
Read more...Renesas expands wireless power portfolio 30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced the P9415-R wireless power receiver with its exclusive WattShare technology as the newest member of its wireless power solutions portfolio. The new 15 W ...
Read more...Temperature-compensated quartz crystal oscillators 30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
With it’s compact, power-saving and highly precise specifications, Jauch’s new TCXO JT21S is particularly suitable for use in wireless applications and ensures a stable frequency across all RF standards ...
Read more...Dual buck and boost-buck controllers 30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Renesas has introduced the ISL78264 Dual Buck and ISL78263 Boost-Buck controllers, which draw the industry’s lowest 6 µA quiescent current under light load and can achieve 96% power efficiency.
The ISL78264 ...
Read more...Protection for single-cell Li-ion batteries 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
The AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich battery ...
Read more...Li-ion battery protection package 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Circuit & System Protection
The AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich battery ...