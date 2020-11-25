DIN-rail power supplies for harsh conditions
25 November 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available from Traco Power is a dedicated series of DIN-rail power solutions for harsh industrial applications.
The TSP series’ high immunity against electrical disturbances and rugged metal casing make these modules well suited to power-sensitive loads in industrial process systems, machine tools or other demanding industrial applications.
The TSP series comprises high-performance DIN-rail mount power supplies designed for reliable operation under difficult factory floor conditions. The operating temperature range is specified from –25°C to +70°C. All models provide remote on/off and alarm output and they provide a DC-OK signal and external shutdown function. Detachable screw terminal blocks make the connection easy. International safety approvals include ATEX 94/9/EC certification for applications in hazardous locations.
This power supply line is accompanied by a wide range of function modules for reliable system solutions. Some of the most popular features are redundancy modules for true current sharing in parallel operation and for redundant systems, and battery controller modules to configure highly reliable UPS systems for 12 V, 24 V and 48 V d.c. A selection of battery packs is available, in addition to buffer modules for protection against short-time AC power loss – maintenance free, no batteries required.
For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, traco@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za
