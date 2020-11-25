SiC diodes for electric vehicles

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

As vehicle electrification continues rapid growth worldwide, innovative power technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) are required for high-voltage automotive systems ranging from motors to on-board charging and DC-DC converters. Microchip Technology’s newly-qualified 700 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode (SBD) power devices provide electric vehicle (EV) system designers with solutions that meet stringent automotive quality standards across a wide range of voltage, current and package options.

For EV power designers who need to increase system efficiency while maintaining high quality, Microchip’s AEC-Q101-qualified devices maximise system reliability and ruggedness and enable stable and lasting application life. The devices’ advanced avalanche performance allows designers to reduce the need for external protection circuits, reducing system cost and complexity.

Microchip’s AEC-Q101-qualified SiC SBD devices are supported with SPICE and PLECS simulation models and MPLAB Mindi Analog Simulator. Also available is a PLECS reference design model that uses Microchip’s SBDs (1200 V, 50 A) as part of the power stage – the Vienna 3-Phase Power Factor Correction (PFC) reference design.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





