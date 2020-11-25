SiC diodes for electric vehicles

25 November 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
As vehicle electrification continues rapid growth worldwide, innovative power technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) are required for high-voltage automotive systems ranging from motors to on-board charging and DC-DC converters. Microchip Technology’s newly-qualified 700 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode (SBD) power devices provide electric vehicle (EV) system designers with solutions that meet stringent automotive quality standards across a wide range of voltage, current and package options.
For EV power designers who need to increase system efficiency while maintaining high quality, Microchip’s AEC-Q101-qualified devices maximise system reliability and ruggedness and enable stable and lasting application life. The devices’ advanced avalanche performance allows designers to reduce the need for external protection circuits, reducing system cost and complexity.
Microchip’s AEC-Q101-qualified SiC SBD devices are supported with SPICE and PLECS simulation models and MPLAB Mindi Analog Simulator. Also available is a PLECS reference design model that uses Microchip’s SBDs (1200 V, 50 A) as part of the power stage – the Vienna 3-Phase Power Factor Correction (PFC) reference design.
Miniature 4,4 A boost converter 28 October 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The SGM6623 from SG Micro is a general-purpose, miniature boost DC-DC switching regulator with high efficiency for battery backup and standby power systems. The acceptable input voltage range is between ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...Just Batteries develops Li-ion battery pack for drones 28 October 2020, Just Batteries
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The commercial market for drones is ever growing, ranging from delivering your pizza or shoes to supplying medical equipment to rural and inaccessible areas.
Just Batteries’ design, development and ...
Read more...1200 V SiC MOSFETs 28 October 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Power Electronics / Power Management
RS Components now stocks ON Semiconductor’s latest 1200 V-rated MOSFETs. Based on silicon-carbide (SiC) technology, these power discretes are able to push the performance envelope.
The new N-channel ...
Read more...LTO batteries in mining applications 28 October 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The mining industry in Africa provides numerous jobs and essential raw materials for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, critical to rebuilding economies and industry after the Covid-19 epidemic. However, ...
Read more...MCUs with low-power animated display driver 28 October 2020, Altron Arrow
, DSP, Micros & Memory
System developers of battery-powered and other power-conscious designs with and without LCD displays can now easily add an array of innovative features using a new line of PIC eXtreme Low Power (XLP) ...
Read more...Licence- and royalty-free ensemble graphics toolkit 28 October 2020, Altron Arrow
, Design Automation
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and interactive touchscreen displays provide intuitive user experiences in applications from robotic and machine controls to medical user interfaces, automotive instrumentation ...
Read more...Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing 30 September 2020, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular ...