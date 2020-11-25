Single-cell battery charger

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The SGM41511 is a battery charger and system power path management device with integrated converter and power switches for use with single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries. This highly integrated 3 A device is capable of fast charging and supports a wide input voltage range suitable for smartphones, tablets and portable systems. I2C programming makes it a very flexible powering and charger design solution.

A wide range of input sources are supported, including standard USB host, charging ports and USB compliant high-voltage adaptors. The default input current limit is automatically selected based on the built-in USB interface. It also meets USB On-The-Go (OTG) power rating specification and is capable of boosting the battery voltage to supply 5,15 V on VBUS with 1,2 A (or 0,5 A) current limit.

Several safety features are provided in the SGM41511, such as over-voltage and over-current protections, battery temperature monitoring, charging safety timing, thermal shutdown and input under-voltage lockout.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





