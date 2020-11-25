Ultra-low-power GNSS platform

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced the u-blox M10, its latest highly integrated GNSS (global navigation satellite system) platform for ultra-low-power, high-performance positioning applications such as sport watches or asset and livestock trackers.

The new positioning platform can track up to four GNSS constellations at once to deliver positioning data even in challenging environments such as deep urban canyons. The receiver’s Super-S technology helps distinguish positioning signals from background noise to capture positioning data, even when satellite signals are weak. Its high RF sensitivity also enables it to work well with small antennas, making it ideal for compact product designs.

u-blox M10 is designed to consume 12 mW in continuous tracking mode, five times less than the power consumed by previous u-blox metre-level GNSS technology, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. The first products based on the M10 platform are the MAX- M10S GNSS module and the UBX-M10050 GNSS chipset, which are both available now.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400

