Ultra-low-power GNSS platform

25 November 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the u-blox M10, its latest highly integrated GNSS (global navigation satellite system) platform for ultra-low-power, high-performance positioning applications such as sport watches or asset and livestock trackers.
The new positioning platform can track up to four GNSS constellations at once to deliver positioning data even in challenging environments such as deep urban canyons. The receiver’s Super-S technology helps distinguish positioning signals from background noise to capture positioning data, even when satellite signals are weak. Its high RF sensitivity also enables it to work well with small antennas, making it ideal for compact product designs.
u-blox M10 is designed to consume 12 mW in continuous tracking mode, five times less than the power consumed by previous u-blox metre-level GNSS technology, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. The first products based on the M10 platform are the MAX- M10S GNSS module and the UBX-M10050 GNSS chipset, which are both available now.
RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications 28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levels ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Withwave’s W-Absorber is a microwave absorber in thin sheet format made of a mixture of polymer resin and metal magnetic powder which is thin and flexible, excellent in terms of workability, and can be ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced the NORA-B1 Bluetooth module, the newest member of its short-range radio portfolio. Based on Nordic Semiconductor’s latest nRF5340 Bluetooth low energy chipset – the first to host a powerful ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Managing data SIMs deployed across several African countries can be tricky for companies that operate across the continent. SIMcontrol is a revolutionary offering from Flickswitch, providing companies ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the commercial launch of its IoT Security-as-a-Service offering. Available on both the u-blox SARA-R4 and SARA-R5 series of LTE-M cellular IoT modules, this innovative solution makes ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The VERA-P3 Series from u-blox are automotive grade 802.11p V2X (vehicle-to-everything) transceiver modules that operate in the 5,9 GHz frequency band. These automotive-grade modules are based on the ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiency ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This device ...
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RF electromechanical switches are a key active device in many signal chains, including time-domain duplex communications and pulsed radar applications. Such switches can be as simple as a 3-port toggle ...