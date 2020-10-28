3-axis accelerometers with selectable ranges

The analog output ADXL354 and the digital output ADXL355 are low noise density, low 0 G offset drift, low power, 3-axis accelerometers with selectable measurement ranges. The ADXL354B supports the ±2 G and ±4 G ranges, the ADXL354C supports the ±2 G and ±8 G ranges, and the ADXL355 supports the ±2 G, ±4 G, and ±8 G ranges. The ADXL354/ADXL355 offer industry leading noise, minimal offset drift over temperature, and long-term stability, enabling precision applications with minimal calibration.
Highly integrated in a compact form factor, the low power ADXL355 is ideal in an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor node and other wireless product designs. Applications include inertial measurement units (IMUs)/attitude and heading reference systems (AHRSs), platform stabilisation systems, structural health monitoring, seismic imaging, tilt sensing, robotics and condition monitoring.
