Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

3-axis accelerometers with selectable ranges

25 November 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The analog output ADXL354 and the digital output ADXL355 are low noise density, low 0 G offset drift, low power, 3-axis accelerometers with selectable measurement ranges. The ADXL354B supports the ±2 G and ±4 G ranges, the ADXL354C supports the ±2 G and ±8 G ranges, and the ADXL355 supports the ±2 G, ±4 G, and ±8 G ranges. The ADXL354/ADXL355 offer industry leading noise, minimal offset drift over temperature, and long-term stability, enabling precision applications with minimal calibration.

Highly integrated in a compact form factor, the low power ADXL355 is ideal in an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor node and other wireless product designs. Applications include inertial measurement units (IMUs)/attitude and heading reference systems (AHRSs), platform stabilisation systems, structural health monitoring, seismic imaging, tilt sensing, robotics and condition monitoring.

For more information contact Conrad Coetzee, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, ccoetzee@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Double the power output from new Tadiran battery
30 September 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...

Read more...
MCUs with low-power animated display driver
28 October 2020, Altron Arrow , DSP, Micros & Memory
System developers of battery-powered and other power-conscious designs with and without LCD displays can now easily add an array of innovative features using a new line of PIC eXtreme Low Power (XLP) ...

Read more...
High-speed Rad-Hard logic ICs
28 October 2020 , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has introduced the first two logic devices in a new high-speed, radiation-hardened family that brings 150 MHz+ performance to space applications. The QML-V qualified RHFOSC04 (SMD15962F20207) ...

Read more...
Licence- and royalty-free ensemble graphics toolkit
28 October 2020, Altron Arrow , Design Automation
Graphical user interfaces (GUIs) and interactive touchscreen displays provide intuitive user experiences in applications from robotic and machine controls to medical user interfaces, automotive instrumentation ...

Read more...
Low-voltage battery monitor floats into high-voltage EVs
28 October 2020, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
EV movers If you are not already driving an electric vehicle (EV) – hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), or all-electric vehicle – chances are, you may be soon. Range anxiety ...

Read more...
High-voltage analog multiplexers
30 September 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Diodes Incorporated announces the PS508 and PS509 analog multiplexers that are capable of switching signal voltages of up to 36 V in an industrial environment. The high voltage capability of the devices ...

Read more...
Low inductance SiC power module gate driver kit
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The transformation to electrify transportation – from trains, trams and trolleys to buses, automobiles and EV chargers – continues at a rapid pace, as countries shift toward improved modes of transit ...

Read more...
New GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers
31 August 2020, RFiber Solutions , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
MACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide ...

Read more...
DACs with 1 or 2 channels
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP ...

Read more...
Data buffer for high performance server and cloud service applications
30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Renesas Electronics Corporation has introduced a new high speed, low power DDR5 data buffer for data centre, server and high-performance workstation applications. Advancements over the past few years ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved