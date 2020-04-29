Protecting you and your home with IoT
25 November 2020
Multimedia, Videos
IoT technology is about staying connected, and that is no more powerful than when people need to keep a watchful eye on what is important to them, whether they are 200 metres or 200 kilometres away. Through its intelligent imaging solutions, ON Semiconductor is keeping people and property safe, even in potentially dangerous situations.
To find out how, go to www.dataweek.co.za/*nov20-onsemi
Further reading:
Microscopic robot that ‘walks’
28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Scientists at Cornell University have created a tiny micro-robot that ‘walks’ using four legs. Invisible to the naked eye, ten of the computer chip bots could fit within the full stop at the end of this ...
Read more...
Electronics workforce training courses
28 October 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
IPC has launched Electronics Workforce Training courses to help electronics companies and their employees. The courses will help IPC members overcome workforce skill gap challenges with essential and ...
Read more...
Resource centre: Mouser’s new Customer Resource Centre
30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, Multimedia, Videos
Mouser Electronics’ new Customer Resource Centre allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to ...
Read more...
Podcast: The safety behind connected vehicles
30 September 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles offer those of us on the road a lot of benefits. But as cars become more electronic in nature and more like rolling computers, the role of safety becomes ...
Read more...
Person presence detection demo video
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
Person presence detection is one of the demonstrations available in STMicroelectronics’ new FP-AI-VISION1 function pack. Running on STM32H7 and STM32L4, this demo shows how wide the range of artificial ...
Read more...
Video Reel: Microchip’s SAM L11
30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
This video (www.dataweek.co.za/*jun20-sam
) provides a brief overview of Microchip Technology’s SAM L11 comprehensive security solution framework and demos to make implementation of security simple. Microchip’s ...
Read more...
Multimedia: Make your own LED face mask
29 July 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Face masks have become a huge market in the COVID-19 era, and I’m sure we’ve all seen some pretty creative and funky designs over the last few months. But if you want one with real bling, a light-up face ...
Read more...
Multimedia: Saving time routing in Altium Designer 20
29 July 2020, EDA Technologies
, Multimedia, Videos
Mark Ross is a long-time Altium Beta user and is Judy Warner’s guest in this OnTrack episode to share his insights and the value he gets from being a Beta user. He also chimes in on a long list of questions ...
Read more...
Video reel: product videos
29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
Murata has released a series of videos showing off its CT04120 range of small lithium ion secondary batteries – innovative rechargeable batteries which can be charged/discharged at a high rate and used ...
Read more...
Video Reel: RFID evaluation board
29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
The ST25RU3993-EVAL board is an STMicroelectronics RAIN RFID (UHF) reader system based on the ST25RU3993 integrated reader IC. The objective of the ST25RU3993-EVAL board is to provide engineers, students ...
Read more...