China launches 6G test satellite

25 November 2020 Multimedia, Videos

No sooner has 5G cellular technology started to be rolled out, than China has launched what has been described as “the world’s first 6G satellite” into space to test the technology.

With the telecoms industry still several years away from agreeing on 6G’s specifications, the technology being trialled is by no means guaranteed to make it into the final standard. It involves the use of high-frequency terahertz waves to achieve data transmission speeds many times faster than 5G is likely to be capable of. The satellite also carries technology which will be used for crop disaster monitoring and forest fire prevention.

Watch a related video clip from the BBC at www.dataweek.co.za/*nov20-6gsat





