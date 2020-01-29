Categories

Technical Literature



The Printed Circuit Assembler’s Guide to Process Validation

25 November 2020

Given the current trends toward smart infrastructures, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and connected and electric vehicles, electronic circuit boards are deployed into humid and potentially corrosive environments arguably to a greater extent than ever before; hence, they are at greater risk of failures due to electrochemical migration (ECM).

Written by Graham Naisbitt, chairman and CEO of GEN3 Systems, this book explores how establishing acceptable electrochemical reliability can be achieved by using both CAF and SIR testing.

Download free of charge via www.dataweek.co.za/*nov20-gen3

For more information contact Quamba Technologies, +27 83 417 4294, igmar@quamba.co.za, www.quamba.co.za


Tel: +27 11 455 1865
Email: igmar@quamba.co.za
www: www.quamba.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Quamba Technologies


