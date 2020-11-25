Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Electronic News Digest



Print this page printer friendly version

Electronics news digest

25 November 2020 Electronic News Digest

South Africa

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Accenture have collaborated to establish a skills development project in under-resourced communities. The project, known as the Advanced Technology Centre, is located in Devland, Soweto. A modern building with state-of-the-art spaces is being built in Extension 1 of the township. The collaboration aims to address unemployment, impart digital skills of the future, and contribute towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) in South Africa. It plans to train 130 youth in 2021, growing to 300 by 2024.

According to a Reuters news report, the South African government has eased the terms of a bailout gifted to state-owned defence company Denel for the financial year that ends in March 2021. Denel, which has faced a liquidity crisis and struggled to pay salaries of late, was allocated R576 million to pay off guaranteed debt, but the company asked the government to allow it to use the outstanding R271 million for purposes other than paying off said debt, and instead support revenue-generating activities.

Overseas

Business

STMicroelectronics reported third quarter net revenues of $2,67 billion (a 27,8 percent sequential increase) and net income of $242 million, or $0,26 diluted earnings per share. Demand for automotive products, personal electronics and microcontrollers were the main factors that contributed to this result. The company expects full-year revenues to be just shy of $10 billion. To be exact, the projected estimate is $9,97 billion, which would translate to 4,3 percent year-over-year growth.

For Texas Instruments’ third quarter, it amassed revenue of $3,82 billion, net income of $1,35 billion and earnings per share of $1,45. Revenue increased 1 percent from the same quarter a year ago, and 18 percent sequentially, with notable strength from the rebound of automotive demand and growing demand from personal electronics.

Companies

EBV Elektronik has signed a distribution agreement with NanoXplore for the EMEA region. NanoXplore is a privately owned, fabless company based near Paris offering a comprehensive portfolio of SoCs and FPGA devices primarily targeting markets like aerospace. Its product portfolio includes a range of leading radiation-hardened FPGAs from low-end to high-end.

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with e-peas, a semiconductor company developing energy-harvesting power management ICs and processing and sensing solutions. With products that help design engineers to enable their hardware to be powered indefinitely, e-peas provides IC solutions for applications such as industrial, home and building automation, agriculture, health monitoring, smart metering and other sectors. Its Ambient Energy Manager (AEM) product line, available from Mouser, includes solar, thermal, vibration and RF methods for extracting energy to supply Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

SK Hynix has agreed to buy Intel’s NAND memory and storage business for $9 billion. The transaction includes the NAND SSD business, the NAND component and wafer business, and the Dalian NAND memory manufacturing facility in China. Intel says it intends to invest transaction proceeds to advance its long-term growth priorities in areas like artificial intelligence, 5G networking and the intelligent, autonomous edge.

Inpixon has entered into an agreement to acquire Nanotron Technologies, a global location awareness technology company, for $8,7 million. Nanotron has established itself over the past two decades as a provider of innovative IoT solutions for real-time location systems (RTLS) and indoor and outdoor positioning solutions.

IBM has announced plans to split into two public companies, in an effort to shift its focus to higher-margin businesses like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. A new company focusing on legacy IT infrastructure will be named and spun off next year. The company expects the separation to cost $5 billion, and its shares closed nearly 6 percent higher after the announcement.

SMART Global Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Cree’s deeply entrenched LED products business unit for up to $300 million. Traditionally focused on the memory, computing and storage markets, SMART expects to license and incorporate the Cree LED brand and trademarks into its portfolio of businesses.

Industry

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) announced that worldwide sales of semiconductors totalled $113,6 billion during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11,0 percent over the previous quarter and 5,8 percent more than the third quarter of 2019. Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in China (7,9 percent), Asia Pacific/Al Other (3,3 percent), Europe (3,3 percent), the Americas (2,2 percent), and Japan (1,5  percent).




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electronics news digest
25 November 2019 , Electronic News Digest
Overseas    Business • Texas Instruments reported third quarter revenue of $3,77 billion, net income of $1,43 billion and earnings per share of $1,49. Overall, revenue decreased 11% from the same quarter ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
7 September 2016 , Electronic News Digest
Overseas    Business • Infineon Technologies increased its revenue by 1% sequentially and 3% year-on-year, posting a total of 1,6 billion Euros. Based on net income of 186 million Euros, the company achieved ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
10 August 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has invited applications for radio frequency spectrum to provide mobile broadband wireless access services for urban and ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
13 July 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • The CSIR’s Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC) has taken the top prize in the international Student Cluster Competition held at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
15 June 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • Reunert today released its unaudited interim financial report and cash dividend declaration for the six months ended 31 March 2016. Revenue from continuing operations increased by 2% ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
18 May 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • In her latest budget vote speech to Parliament, minister of science and technology, Naledi Pandor, bemoaned the financial constraints faced by her department, and the opportunities that ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
20 April 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • Cabinet has approved the gazetting of renewable energy development zones (REDZs) and power corridors, as well as associated protocols, to facilitate responsible planning and integrated ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
24 February 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South Africa • Denel announced that matriculants who participated in its maths and science enrichment programmes in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West received a 100% pass rate in the 2015 year-end ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
27 January 2016 , Electronic News Digest
South AfricaM • The University of Cape Town (UCT) is set to be the first African university to become part of the International Alliance of Research Universities (IARU – an alliance of some of the world’s ...

Read more...
Electronic News Digest
25 November 2015 , Electronic News Digest, News
Africa    • Arrow Electronics is collaborating with the non-profit organisations Close the Gap and Hoops of Hope to turn used cargo containers into fully equipped digital classrooms and health clinics ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved