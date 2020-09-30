DesignSpark racks up one million members
25 November 2020
News
RS Components recently marked a significant milestone when its DesignSpark engineering platform surpassed one million members.
This comes just a few months after DesignSpark celebrated ten years of existence, and signals the platform’s importance and popularity amongst the global engineering community.
Since its launch in July 2010, DesignSpark has provided professional engineers, start-ups and students around the world with a host of engineering tools and resources, including its professional suite of PCB, mechanical and electrical design software, all freely available to download once registered as a DesignSpark member. Members also take advantage of the platform to share projects, connect with other engineers and students, stay at the forefront of technology, and explore new-to-market product introductions.
Over the past decade, RS has continued to develop the functionality and range of resources available through the DesignSpark ecosystem and has more than doubled its membership in the past three years. Engagement statistics indicate that a new engineer joins the platform every 2 minutes, professional-level design software is opened every 20 seconds, assets from the CAD-neutral libraries are downloaded every 12 seconds, and a piece of content shared by the community is viewed every 4 seconds.
To join the free DesignSpark engineering community and benefit from all of the resources the platform has to offer, visit www.rs-online.com/designspark
