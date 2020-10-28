Production Logix appoints new business development manager

KwaZulu-Natal based electronics contract manufacturer, Production Logix, is broadening its scope and sharpening its focus as it expands its footprint across South Africa and into southern Africa. As part of its business growth strategy, the company has appointed Robin Scholes as its business development manager.
Robin Scholes.
Shilpa Mehta, financial director of Production Logix, shares: “Robin brings a wide scope of experience and a keen understanding of our industry niche; his career trajectory has seen him cover a vast breadth of industries, including electricity metering, industrial automation, motor control, ticketing and telematics. Evolution for business is extremely crucial, and is what gives us the competitive advantage in our industry; just as our team grows and evolves, so does our offering to our clients – we pride ourselves on being dynamic and future-focused.”
With a wealth of experience across a number of industries including appointments as field applications engineer at Altron Arrow, and subsequently Avnet South Africa, Robin now brings his technical expertise and strategic mindset to Production Logix.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Robin to the Production Logix team and are certain that Robin’s sharp technical expertise, commercial experience and keen market insight will only strengthen our offering as a leading electronics contract manufacturer,” ends Ushir Mehta, Production Logix managing director.
