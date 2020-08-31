Real-time dashboards for remote test data access

Tektronix announced the availability of a native integration between the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualisation for world-class, remote data access. Keithley and Initial State, both Tektronix companies, collaborated to integrate Initial State’s data streaming and visualisation platform with the Keithley graphical DAQ6510 and DMM6500. This integration gives a DAQ6510/DMM6500 remote monitoring capability, real-time interactive dashboards, triggering and the ability to share data – all without the need for a PC or external software.
Designed for monitoring, test and data streaming applications, this software-as-a-service platform is able to securely turn data into real-time, customisable loT dashboards that are highly interactive. This speed, remote access, and usability make it possible to instantly interpret data without the need to utilise third party software. Now users can monitor and analyse an experiment remotely in any browser – including on mobile devices.
