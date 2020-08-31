Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Real-time dashboards for remote test data access

25 November 2020 Test & Measurement

Tektronix announced the availability of a native integration between the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualisation for world-class, remote data access. Keithley and Initial State, both Tektronix companies, collaborated to integrate Initial State’s data streaming and visualisation platform with the Keithley graphical DAQ6510 and DMM6500. This integration gives a DAQ6510/DMM6500 remote monitoring capability, real-time interactive dashboards, triggering and the ability to share data – all without the need for a PC or external software.

Designed for monitoring, test and data streaming applications, this software-as-a-service platform is able to securely turn data into real-time, customisable loT dashboards that are highly interactive. This speed, remote access, and usability make it possible to instantly interpret data without the need to utilise third party software. Now users can monitor and analyse an experiment remotely in any browser – including on mobile devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Buy a Fluke, get one free
28 October 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest, Fluke’s official South African importer, is offering one free Fluke for every Fluke purchased from any South African-based, authorised Fluke dealer. Fluke is a world leader in the manufacture, ...

Read more...
Major update to GNSS firewall software strengthens protection
25 November 2020, Comtest , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Critical infrastructure systems including power utilities, financial services, mobile networks and transportation rely on Global Positioning System (GPS)-delivered timing to ensure ongoing operations. ...

Read more...
Thermal camera for detecting abnormal body temperatures
25 November 2020, Coral-i Solutions , Test & Measurement
Because measuring a person’s body temperature is a major issue in the news at the moment, Chauvin Arnoux is launching the CA 1900 thermal camera, a new health tool for identifying anyone with an excessively ...

Read more...
Real-time phase noise analysis up to 50 GHz
25 November 2020, RF Design , Test & Measurement
Wireless Telecom Group announced the introduction of the Holzworth HA7063A Downconverter, which extends the capabilities of the phase noise analyser product portfolio to 50 GHz. The new downconverter ...

Read more...
Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability
30 September 2020, Comtest , Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...

Read more...
ESD testing equipment and calibration
28 October 2020, Actum Group , Test & Measurement
ESD stands for electrostatic discharge, and describes the transfer of electrostatic charge between two objects. The resulting discharge from an electron imbalance may be so small that the human body cannot ...

Read more...
Full-featured Ethernet test solution
28 October 2020, Lambda Test , Test & Measurement
VeEX recently announced the MTX150x Dual 10G Ethernet installation and maintenance handheld test set. This packet switched networks (PSN) tester covers all data rates from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps and is the ...

Read more...
Real-time dashboards for remote test data access
30 September 2020, Comtest , Test & Measurement
Tektronix announced the availability of a native integration between the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualisation for world-class, ...

Read more...
Miniature SMT noise sources
31 August 2020, RF Design , Test & Measurement
Pasternack has released a new series of miniature SMT packaged noise sources that are ideal for built-in test equipment, dithering for increased dynamic range of A/D converters and as a source for bit ...

Read more...
New digital storage oscilloscope
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Test & Measurement
RS Components is now stocking the Tektronix TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope. Affordable, compact and easy-to-use, the TBS1000C comes with enhanced user interface and courseware, proving a great ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved