Locally designed gang battery charger

Made by Seven Labs Technology, the JuiceBar has 10 individually configurable chargers, each of which can be configured to charge the battery with a charge current of up to 2 A. What really makes the JuiceBar unique is its web interface. It also hosts its own Wi-Fi hotspot that a user can connect to, to monitor and configure the chargers. It can also connect to an existing Wi-Fi access point. When a user then connects another JuiceBar on the same network, all JuiceBars can be viewed simultaneously, giving the user an overview of all batteries being charged.
Each charger has a Molex, Hirose and JST connector to support most common battery connectors. Separate converter cables can be purchased from Seven Labs to support other connection types. Each charger also has a USB port that can be used to discharge or load the battery. This is designed to be used with USB loads and this connects the battery directly to the battery being charged.
