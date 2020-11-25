High-reliability power connectors

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Nicomatic’s AMM series of 1,0 millimetre pitch connectors is designed for demanding space-constrained applications in harsh environments such as military, aerospace, and industrial equipment. The connectors come in five standard layouts with 6, 10, 20, 34, 50 contacts distributed over two rows.

Lightweight and secure, the AMM series connectors feature an integrated guidance pin for stacking. Capable of carrying as much as 4,8 A, the miniature connectors can withstand vibrations of 15 G and shock of 100 G. They can handle as many as 1000 mating cycles and can operate in temperatures from -65°C to 200°C.

The AMM series connectors can be supplied with exactly the number of pins the application requires. For high reliability and ease of use, the connectors are sold pre-cabled. Devices are available in surface-mount and through-hole versions with several fixing options. 2D and 3D CAD drawings are available.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779 , info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





