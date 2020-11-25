High-reliability power connectors

Nicomatic’s AMM series of 1,0 millimetre pitch connectors is designed for demanding space-constrained applications in harsh environments such as military, aerospace, and industrial equipment. The connectors come in five standard layouts with 6, 10, 20, 34, 50 contacts distributed over two rows.
Lightweight and secure, the AMM series connectors feature an integrated guidance pin for stacking. Capable of carrying as much as 4,8 A, the miniature connectors can withstand vibrations of 15 G and shock of 100 G. They can handle as many as 1000 mating cycles and can operate in temperatures from -65°C to 200°C.
The AMM series connectors can be supplied with exactly the number of pins the application requires. For high reliability and ease of use, the connectors are sold pre-cabled. Devices are available in surface-mount and through-hole versions with several fixing options. 2D and 3D CAD drawings are available.
Ultra-flexible Ku/Ka-band cable 28 October 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
As a leader in civil aircraft interconnection and RF cables, Radiall introduces a new cable in response to ARINC 791 and ARINC 792 requirements. This new ultra-flexible cable is ideally suited for Ku/Ka-band ...
Read more...What makes good connector design? 25 November 2020, IPD Electronics
, Editor's Choice, Interconnection
It’s important to remember that your connector may have physical design constraints like a minimum wire gauge or number of contacts, so it’s vital to consult with your connector supplier early in the process.
Read more...Durable connectors for harsh conditions 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
When the going gets tough, you need rugged, reliable and ready connections to see the job done right and through to completion. From industrial and heavy equipment to defence applications, only the best ...
Read more...Magnetic jack connectors and their benefits 25 November 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
EDAC’s product offering includes the edacJAX range of magnetic and modular jacks, offering many features and benefits. These connectors are used in data, telecom, networking and home entertainment markets ...
Read more...Battle-tested power and data hubs 25 November 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Ruggedised soldier-worn electronics have revolutionised mission effectiveness, but the ongoing evolution of Digitally Aided Close Air Support (DACAS) missions, including precision targeting, ground and ...
Read more...New precision RF products from Samtec 25 November 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
In the build-up to this year’s IMS Microwave Week in June, Samtec’s Danny Boesing shared some of the new and upcoming products from the company’s stable of precision RF and millimetre-wave products. (Note: ...
Read more...Power connector for heavy-duty EV applications 25 November 2020, Startech Industrial
, Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations now offers a medium amperage connection system that is rated up to 120 A of continuous current. The ePower-Lite 5,7 mm has an operating voltage of 600 V a.c./800 V d;.c. ...
Read more...High-power grounding jumpers 25 November 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Interconnection
Molex’s Triton grounding jumpers provide for the safe management of high-power busbars. Unique to the industry, the range is UL certified to deliver quality, safety and reliability.
The jumpers are ...