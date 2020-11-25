Regenerative power system integrating two instruments

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The IT-M3600 regenerative power system from ITECH integrates two instruments in one, those being a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative electronic load. When used as a load, its energy recovery function can convert the absorbed DC power into AC power and return it to the grid. When used as a power supply, it can also be used as a wide range bidirectional DC power supply.

The system combines the advantages of both instruments well, and its small size of only 1U half-rack also helps to save space, time and cost. With its high-precision output and measurement, it is suitable for multiple test fields such as multi-module batteries, multi-channel power supplies, micro inverters, and semiconductor devices.

Switching between source and load functions is as simple as pressing a single button, and switching between positive and negative current is fast, continuous, and seamless, so as to avoid the current or voltage overshoot during the test.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382 , sales@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





