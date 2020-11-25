Regenerative power system integrating two instruments

The IT-M3600 regenerative power system from ITECH integrates two instruments in one, those being a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative electronic load. When used as a load, its energy recovery function can convert the absorbed DC power into AC power and return it to the grid. When used as a power supply, it can also be used as a wide range bidirectional DC power supply.
The system combines the advantages of both instruments well, and its small size of only 1U half-rack also helps to save space, time and cost. With its high-precision output and measurement, it is suitable for multiple test fields such as multi-module batteries, multi-channel power supplies, micro inverters, and semiconductor devices.
Switching between source and load functions is as simple as pressing a single button, and switching between positive and negative current is fast, continuous, and seamless, so as to avoid the current or voltage overshoot during the test.
Miniature 4,4 A boost converter 28 October 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The SGM6623 from SG Micro is a general-purpose, miniature boost DC-DC switching regulator with high efficiency for battery backup and standby power systems. The acceptable input voltage range is between ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering.
Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...DIN-rail power supplies for harsh conditions 25 November 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Available from Traco Power is a dedicated series of DIN-rail power solutions for harsh industrial applications.
The TSP series’ high immunity against electrical disturbances and rugged metal casing ...
Read more...SiC diodes for electric vehicles 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
As vehicle electrification continues rapid growth worldwide, innovative power technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) are required for high-voltage automotive systems ranging from motors to on-board ...
Read more...Single-cell battery charger 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The SGM41511 is a battery charger and system power path management device with integrated converter and power switches for use with single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries. This highly integrated 3 A ...
Read more...Locally designed gang battery charger 25 November 2020, Seven Labs Technology
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Made by Seven Labs Technology, the JuiceBar has 10 individually configurable chargers, each of which can be configured to charge the battery with a charge current of up to 2 A. What really makes the JuiceBar ...
Read more...Battery manufacturer enters South African market 25 November 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Energon, a leading battery manufacturer based in Russia, has expanded its global presence to include new subsidiaries in Turkey (as the centre of a new cluster for eastern Europe, the Middle East and ...
Read more...Li-MnO2 and Li-ion batteries 25 November 2020, Surn Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
COROS Battery, which is located in Korea, has launched new 3,6 V Li-SOCl2 (lithium thionyl chloride) and 3,0 V Li-MnO2 (lithium manganese) batteries. The company’s key members have extensive experience ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...