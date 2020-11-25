Battery manufacturer enters South African market

25 November 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Energon, a leading battery manufacturer based in Russia, has expanded its global presence to include new subsidiaries in Turkey (as the centre of a new cluster for eastern Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa), in South Africa (as the centre of a new cluster for subequatorial Africa), along with an expansion of its local offices in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. This sets Energon South Africa up as being a significant new player in the energy manufacturing market in Africa.

Energon has been in the Russian market for over 20 years, and has sold over 50 million batteries since 1998. The company is an international distribution network of rechargeable batteries and related solutions with a broad product portfolio. It focuses on industrial rechargeable batteries used in communications and data transmission, fire safety, security and access control systems, solar and wind systems, and uninterrupted power supplies. The company is also active in alternative energy engineering, consumer electronics and mobile machinery.

Energon sees its mission as translating the expertise of the best talent in the rechargeable and solar battery market into benefits for its customers, reliable energy systems and human comfort and safety. Its strategic objective is to be on the list of top 10 international suppliers of rechargeable batteries in Europe, Asia and Africa. This is to be achieved through reliable supply, performance improvements across the board, an in-house R&D; centre and engineering solutions.

The company keeps a wide range of equipment in stock, which makes for prompt delivery of solutions to its customers. To date, 50+ million batteries have been installed for market leaders such as Gazprom, Rosneft, Auchan, Nissan, Moscow Metro and IKEA, to name just a few.

Energon is looking for new local distribution partners and agents within its region in South Africa.

For more information contact Shane Viljoen, SADC business development distribution manager, Energon, +27 82 395 6321 , s.viljoen@energonsouthafrica.com, https://delta-batt.co.za/





