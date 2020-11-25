Evaluation board for wireless microcontroller

25 November 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 kit v1.3 is a development kit by Espressif Systems that is mainly created to demonstrate the ESP32-S2’s human-computer interaction functionalities, as well as provide the users with the tools for development of human-computer interaction applications based on the ESP32-S2.

There are many ways the ESP32-S2’s abundant functionalities can be used. For starters, the possible use cases may include:

• Smart home: From simplest smart lighting, smart door locks, smart sockets, to video streaming devices, security cameras, OTT devices, and home appliances.

• Battery-powered equipment: Wi-Fi mesh sensor networks, Wi-Fi-networked toys, wearable devices, health management equipment.

• Industrial automation equipment: Wireless control and robot technology, intelligent lighting, HVAC control equipment, etc.

• Retail and catering industry: POS machines and service robots.

The ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 main board is the heart of the kit. It integrates the ESP32-S2-WROVER module and all the connectors for extension boards. This board is the key tool in prototyping human-computer interaction interfaces.

The ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 board has connectors for boards with:

• Extension header (ESP-LyraT-8311A, ESP-LyraP-LCD32).

• Camera header (ESP-LyraP-CAM).

• Touch FPC connector (ESP-LyraP-TouchA).

• LCD FPC connector.

• I2C FPC connector.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





