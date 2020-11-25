5-bit digital step attenuator

Also available is an evaluation board that includes SMA input and output connectors and an SMA voltage input (unless otherwise requested). The board can also be supplied with a DIP switch for control of the attenuator settings.

The AM2010, made by Atlanta Micro, is a wideband, 31 dB, 5-bit digital attenuator covering the DC to 30 GHz frequency range in 1 dB steps. The positive control device provides low insertion loss, flat frequency response, and low attenuation error over the operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. Packaged in a 4 mm QFN with internal 50 Ω matching, internal decoder circuitry, and drawing less than 2 mA of current, the AM2010 is suited for low SWaP (size, weight and power) applications.

Further reading:

Evaluation board for wireless microcontroller

25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RF amplifier for linear and saturated applications

28 October 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Antennas from Linx available from RS

25 November 2020, RS Components (SA) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Major update to GNSS firewall software strengthens protection

25 November 2020, Comtest , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

The difference between RF limiters and attenuators

25 November 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

RTLS tag module for real-time positioning

25 November 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Antenna selection and design for small IoT devices

25 November 2020, Avnet Abacus , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Connectivity for IoT devices with SoftSIM platform

25 November 2020, Otto Wireless Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Otto Wireless Solutions’ evolution into a wireless connectivity powerhouse

25 November 2020, Otto Wireless Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Nordic supports development of Amazon Sidewalk devices

25 November 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

The ESP32-S2-Kaluga-1 kit v1.3 is a development kit by Espressif Systems that is mainly created to demonstrate the ESP32-S2’s human-computer interaction functionalities, as well as provide the users withThe MAPC-A1103 is a high-power GaN-on-silicon-carbide HEMT D-mode amplifier suitable for DC to 2,7 GHz frequency operation. The device supports both CW and pulsed operation with peak output power levelsRS Components is now stocking a comprehensive range of antennas from wireless technology specialist, Linx Technologies. Linx, headquartered in Oregon, USA, produces antennas that enable design engineersCritical infrastructure systems including power utilities, financial services, mobile networks and transportation rely on Global Positioning System (GPS)-delivered timing to ensure ongoing operations.Both RF limiters and attenuators reduce the power of an RF signal. However, they do so in different ways that are key to understanding their use. These components are often used to protect sensitive RFInpixon announced the launch of its newest smart tag module, the swarm bee LE V3, supporting a range of indoor and outdoor location applications including real-time location systems (RTLS). This isIoT devices are typically small and often have a severely limited power budget to operate for long periods from a small energy source such as a primary coin cell. While careful selection of ICs and modules,IoT device vendors are facing more and more complex cellular connectivity issues these days. Manufacturing is often outsourced to third-party factories and finished devices are being distributed to manyOtto Wireless Solutions, established in 2010, has gradually evolved into a South African powerhouse of industrial wireless connectivity, offering solutions which cover multiple industries with its suiteNordic Semiconductor is cooperating with Amazon to develop Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) solutions for Amazon Sidewalk. Amazon Sidewalk is a neighbourhood network designed to help customer devices